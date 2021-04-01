There’s a Neighborhood Watch Program meeting next week Thursday at the Sinajana basketball court where mayors, police and others will be meeting with watch commanders.
Sgt. Paul Tapao, Guam Police Department spokesman, said they’ll be discussing the current crime trends and social media as a tool to help communities potentially protect against crime but also solve ones that have been committed.
It’s a welcome discussion particularly at a time when it seems like island residents are watching new security footage on a daily basis of culprits driving right up to houses or businesses in broad daylight and stealing various items from shoes and plants to bush cutters, motorcycles and cars.
“Brazen” and “disrespectful” are some of the adjectives used to describe these actions.
On Wednesday morning, one such video showed an SUV stopping in front of a house said to be in Sinajana. A teenage boy jumps out of the back seat and obviously is taking direction from someone inside the car and takes two potted plants and the car speeds away.
“Incidents like these are on an uptick,” said Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman. “The culprits are getting braver (even) knowing that many have cameras or do it in broad daylight and this is in part that many don’t fear getting caught because they are released.”
Hoffman said these crimes are being perpetrated in many villages and at varying degrees.
It’s frustrating for many residents who watch as people walk up and steal the things they’ve worked hard for.
You see it in comments like, “People these days have no respect,” or “don’t want to work,” or “think it’s OK to take other people’s things.” There often are harsher comments about doling out justice.
But there’s also a sense of frustration seen in comments like “He’ll probably get a slap on the wrist.”
Hoffman said mayors share the same frustration: “My colleagues and I have seen numerous cases with varying offenses where the persons were repeat offenders and there isn’t much punishment/justice.”
And the frustration is understandable considering perpetrators, if caught, aren’t always arrested, or if they are the attorney general may not file the case in court, or if they are brought to court they might be admonished without further action.
Indeed, there have been a number of incidents where police arrest a suspect only to find he or she is the defendant of another criminal case but was released pending their court date.
“Sometimes it just seems like a waste of time and resources to that agency/department,” Hoffman said. “You know the ‘cycle’. Police say it’s (the) AG and courts, the courts say it’s AG or police, AG says police didn’t do a good enough investigation that the case isn’t good.”
He said what the community can do is get involved in the village neighborhood watch. He also said it’s important to reach out to lawmakers to fund the law enforcement at adequate levels so they can do their jobs.
With the level of engagement in watches at the village level, it seems that elected officials now need to fulfill their end of the bargain.
Guam got more than $600 million in federal funds so there’s no excuse for to not give public safety agencies funding to meet their missions – the public deserves no less.