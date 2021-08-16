Considering how agile the government has been in putting together programs and initiatives during this pandemic, we wonder why it took eight months before the administration finalized a long-awaited direct aid program first created by senators called the RISE Act.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her team have been able to stand up mass vaccination clinics, prize sweepstakes for getting vaccinated, an unprecedented unemployment benefits program, vacation incentives for tourists, small business grants and more, in less time than that.
But it took from December 2020 to Aug. 13, 2021, before Adelup settled on how the community can apply for, and how the government will implement, a one-time benefit of $800 for single tax filers and $1,600 for joint filers.
In that time, the administration has decided to:
• Lapse the original program into law.
• Expand it into the All RISE program, so local and federal government workers will be eligible for the benefit.
• Defer a requirement to produce a mayor’s verification until after an application is submitted, once long lines became an issue.
• Reestablish the governor’s expanded program with a "streamlined" application process.
The governor has chided lawmakers along the way for a number of reasons.
One consistent refrain we’ve heard since last year is the criticism of senators overreaching their authority by appropriating federal grants in local law – something the courts have long held they’re not able to do. The governor also has shared pointed words about lawmakers providing her with contradictory bills this month to increase the cash payout for the program, accusing them of being more interested in headlines than helping residents.
Political motivations are certainly at play – that’s only natural for politicians. But even the more politically minded initiatives launched during this pandemic, particularly giving cars and cash away for being vaccinated, haven’t had as much difficulty getting off the ground as the RISE Act or the governor’s expanded All RISE program have had.
We agree that during the current public health emergency, particularly while seeking election or reelection in 2020, lawmakers have at times acted more as politicians than policymakers. Some, understandably, did so out of frustration over the fact that, while much of the government’s emergency management lies solely with the governor and her administration, constituents still expected senators to provide solutions during the pandemic.
There’s an argument to be made that Leon Guerrero herself opened the door - and perhaps even encouraged this kind of behavior - with inconsistent objections to bills that targeted congressional bailout money.
Take, for example, the Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families Program, an initiative of the previous Legislature, authored by Sen. Amanda Shelton. Like the original RISE Act, the intent of the law was to address a gap in federal assistance, specifically for families who were not getting stimulus benefits for adult dependents such as college students.
The governor let the bill lapse into law, and vowed, despite objections to the use of federal funds, to “work with the author to accomplish her original intent.” And, indeed, Leon Guerrero did – collaborating on technical fixes to the program before opening applications a matter of weeks later.
Now, relying on federal funds to “supplant” local dollars is too risky, according to the governor. The RISE Act and two related bills recently passed by lawmakers could result in the federal government finding that American Rescue Plan funds “were improperly used and are subject to recoupment,” Leon Guerrero argues in an executive order that reestablished her All RISE program.
But no similar objection was raised for Ayuda I Mangafa last year. That statute includes the exact same legal provision as the RISE Act law that prevents any local funds from being used as long as federal money is available to “encumber, obligate or expend” for either program. Even as she let the RISE Act lapse into law in December 2020, Leon Guerrero’s concerns about supplanting local dollars with a federal bailout weren’t serious enough for her to veto the measure.
The new All RISE program is set to open applications by Sept. 1. We hope, in the weeks ahead, Leon Guerrero can better explain some of the new requirements of the direct aid application, including:
• What happens when government workers, who did not lose any earnings due to the pandemic, self-certify they are eligible for the benefit?
• Why is there a requirement for applicants to “elect” not to receive any similar benefits authorized by the Legislature?
• With expanded eligibility, if every eligible resident applies, will the program cost more than $30 million?
• How soon after an application is cleared will a payment be made?
• Can applications be made online, or will thousands of people need to line up at the Department of Revenue and Taxation?
• Will payments be mailed out, be electronically deposited, or need to be picked up at a government office?
And of course, all of these questions should be secondary to: Why didn’t the governor just put out a program like this in the first place, instead of having our people wait through iteration after iteration since December?
Eight months of brainstorming should be enough time to think of satisfactory answers.