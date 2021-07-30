During the recent Liberation Day weekend, not everyone was reflecting on the 77 years since thousands of U.S. troops shed blood to end the Japanese occupation of Guam in World War II and ended the suffering of Guam CHamorus during the brutal years of the Japanese military's control of the island.
There were people who went to the beach to get drunk and eat and litter. Some beachgoers left their trash behind. Bottles of alcohol, plastic trash, food containers and other items that should have been bagged after a day at the beach and disposed of properly were left behind, particularly at Tanguisson Beach. The sight of the beach's turquoise water and white sand was marred by the trash that beachgoers left behind and was strewn about the area.
For the many who volunteer to clean up Guam beaches, the continued disregard for basic basic decency can be disheartening. But there will always be good, civic- and kind-hearted Guamanians who can't give up doing good deeds even with the bad neighbors in our midst.
The holiday weekend was also marred by at least one theft case that victimized people who parked their vehicle to watch the drone and fireworks show in Tumon Bay. Their car was broken into. A set of credit cards was stolen and used to buy alcohol and other merchandise, according to court documents.
Often we hear phrase "inafa maolek," the CHamoru term or concept of restoring harmony or order. We also often hear about Guam's welcoming "hafa adai" spirit.
This is a different Guam, a far cry from the days when, as some of the island's elders reminisce, doors and windows were left open and homeowners didn't have to fortify their homes with gates and fences and guard dogs. Now many also have security cameras.
Our homes and offices have become fortresses because we can no longer trust that our personal space and private property will be respected.
So what do we do with the problem of trashing the island's beaches and people stealing stuff and taking away the possessions of others who worked hard to acquire them?
We can start by changing what's not working. At beaches, we need to have eyes that won't look away and won't sleep. The same wildlife security cameras that are used to watch movement even in the dark can be used to catch the litterers and thieves on the beaches and in public parks.
The enforcement and follow-through on those caught littering and stealing should be consistent.
The catch-and-release system can no longer continue without deterrence and proper and fair restitution.
Security can also be added in other public parks and beaches to ensure we catch the burglars and thieves who target beachgoers – tourists and locals alike – and violate their peace.
The same old system is not working. Let's change at least one thing.
Let's have more electronic eyes and ears on the ground.