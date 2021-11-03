There is a new division and bureau created within the Department of Public Health and Social Services – the Division of Children's Wellness and as part of it, the Bureau of Child Care Services.
The cost of the new division and the new bureau isn't clear from Executive Order 2021-26, which the governor signed Oct. 29. Will DPHSS need to hire new people? How many, and will they be permanent or limited-term? The new bureau is tasked with, among other things, creating and implementing a plan by January, so it won't be long until those questions are answered.
There looks to be about $100 million in federal funds available to help stand up these new sections and fulfill the overall mission of ensuring child wellness.
We hope that whatever plan is put together will focus resources on children and support the island's existing child care industry, and be mindful of growing DPHSS to proportions that local taxpayers won't be able to afford in two years when the federal COVID-19 money dries up.
The executive order notes that Guam's current child care capacity falls short of what families need, "with existing child care center capacity filling only 6% of our community needs."
It also acknowledges the "fragile state" of the child care industry and its need for funding.
"We urgently need to develop a comprehensive plan to manage the millions of dollars in federal grant funds earmarked to improve, protect, and sustain child care programs in Guam," the order states. "This comprehensive plan will emphasize expanding child care eligibility and increasing child care supply so that more families may return to work, pursue higher education, or to receive training in pursuit of gainful employment."
Incentive and differential pay
According to the executive order, Guam secured $96 million in one-time supplemental federal funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act; Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act; and the American Rescue Plan Act.
"This one-time supplemental funding is available to help improve, expand, and sustain much-needed child care programs in Guam," the order states.
The executive order also provides DPHSS with an additional $250,000 to address the continuing emergency at Child Protective Services, which is still being overseen by the Department of Youth Affairs.
In addition, the Department of Administration is tasked to develop a differential and premium incentive pay policy for employees of DYA and DPHSS whose primary focus is child welfare services.
"Such compensation policy shall allow for such positions to accrue overtime, hazardous, and night differential under appropriate circumstances and recognize the specialized and critical nature of these positions," the order states.
Family members
DPHSS already receives about $10 million a year for the Child Care and Development Block Grant program. This program helps qualifying parents pay for child care so they can continue their education, attend job training or continue working.
The new bureau is also tasked with expanding eligibility requirements for the block grant so that more Guam families may qualify for child care assistance.
Even more exciting, however, is the focus on increasing in-home and relative child care providers. In Guam, many local families rely on an aunt or grandmother to take care of the kids. Expanding the program to allow more parents to have trusted family members care for children, whether they're working the day or night shift, at a home where the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is minimized will be a great help to many families.
These are good ideas and we look forward to seeing the plan and its implementation. If it's done well, it really will help families; it will put extra money into grandma's bank account, and will help boost the fragile child care industry in Guam.
Our fingers are crossed.