Across two spending packages being offered by the federal government, Guam could stand to receive anywhere from $1.5 billion to nearly $2 billion.
That’s yet another game-changing round of federally funded relief for our island, which remains gripped by a depressed economy caused by COVID-19.
This is the kind of injection that has prevented many businesses from shutting down, many families from losing their homes and, indeed, the government of Guam from laying off any of its workers.
During a recent meeting of the Guam Economic Development Authority board, when discussing the approval of pandemic business grants, members confirmed that because of congressional aid, some local companies are recording even more revenue than before the pandemic began.
Others, however, especially those that rely on visitors spending money in their establishments, continue to suffer, they said – underscoring a need to consider offering targeted, additional help to those who need it most, rather than simply giving more financial aid to more people.
We hope there’s similar critical thinking about spending the latest round of pandemic relief funds.
President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package includes $193 million for Guam to improve roads, bridges, clean water infrastructure, the local mass transit system and more.
It was encouraging to hear Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero connect this spending initiative with local jobs – telling reporters in a media conference last week that her aim is to get on-island workers to fill positions needed for all the expected construction projects resulting from the bill.
But exponentially more will be done through the Build Back Better Act, a $1.75 trillion spending bill that has passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is under consideration by the U.S. Senate.
According to Del. Michael San Nicolas, the island can expect anywhere from $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion from these measures alone.
Contributing to that estimated total are:
• $345 million for “critical infrastructure,” including construction of a new public hospital.
• $25 million for new affordable housing programs, such as down payment assistance.
• $31 million in additional Community Development Block Grants, which can be used for parks, pools and gyms.
• $30 million in technical assistance for climate change programs.
• An extension of the Supplemental Security Income program to Guam.
• A pool of $140 million for the territories in Medicaid matching funds, and a 17% local matching rate for the program.
• Access to $1 billion in disability and senior citizen housing assistance.
• A share of $320 million in total funding to the territories for highways.
If San Nicolas’ math is right, the island has been gifted another financial panacea for the pandemic – enough money to effectively protect our local economy once again.
During a weekend news conference, the delegate was optimistic about the chances that the provisions Guam is slated to benefit from will remain intact when U.S. senators vote on the bill sometime in December.
Even without its full passage, the measure already is having an effect. The governor confirmed Saturday the legislation's earmark for a new hospital has freed up money previously granted in the American Rescue Plan for a gas voucher program for residents.
The potential impact from this bill alone can’t be understated.
With this money we can build not just a functioning recreational pool, but one that can train internationally competitive athletes.
With this money we can have more parents become homeowners, raising their children in a stable environment.
With this money we can offer more people the medical coverage needed to see a doctor right away, instead of waiting for a hospital visit.
And, conceivably, all these improvements can happen and still leave money for next year and the year after, when our tourism industry will continue to need help rebounding to full strength.
But as its name suggests, we truly hope the main use of this billion-dollar boon is to build Guam back, better than before COVID-19.