A new set of 15 Guam senators will take their oath of office today.
Most members of the 36th Guam Legislature successfully ran for reelection and a few are former senators who took a break from the job of lawmaking, decided to run again and got in.
This means this set of senators doesn't need time to get acclimated to the job.
Their familiarity with the responsibilities that come with the office to which they were elected is a good thing. But it can also be a concern for people and families who are outside of the government of Guam employment safety net.
Last year, while thousands of private sector jobs vanished in the pandemic, the entire GovGuam workforce kept their jobs even when the level of government of Guam services was reduced and many GovGuam workers simply stayed home and continued to receive paychecks.
The first two months of the fiscal year saw government revenues decrease, but Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero recently said GovGuam's cash flow is "steady" and she doesn't think it is necessary to set the furlough notice in motion.
The governor's confidence rests on more federal cash coming in to help out GovGuam.
The reality is that not all of GovGuam's expenses will be covered by federal funds, at least not in a sustained manner. When money gets tight, there could be increased pressure on GovGuam to raise fees and taxes to sustain its massive, nearly billion-dollar budget.
The private sector doesn't have anything more to give to sustain the government.
Many Guam residents who are not within the economic safety bubble of the GovGuam payroll still face uncertainty this new year with jobs that have yet to come back or jobs that are now paying so little.
It's the new Guam Legislature's challenge to make the private sector workforce as much a priority as GovGuam's. And to treat the private sector with fairness.
It's a tough ask. But the fact that it even has to be asked is a testament to what's been going on in our community.
We are a community where the gap between the haves and the have-nots is widening.
What our local senators can do is help bridge that gap.
We wish the new 36th Guam Legislature the courage to do all the right things.