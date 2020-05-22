Many in our community want to regain some of the freedoms we've put on hold when COVID-19 hit us more than two months ago, but at the same time, we also realize it's too early to let our guard down.
And the need to stay vigilant and keep our guards up has been reinforced.
After a lull in Guam's positive cases for COVID-19, we heard about 11 new cases overnight, mostly in what officials described as a "residential cluster" in Yigo.
It's the third-highest number of cases in a day since we started seeing COVID-19 cases in March.
With the new spike, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero decided to hold off on allowing restaurants to open dine-in service, which would have occurred this Memorial Day weekend.
And because of the new cluster of cases, we remain under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2.
That means there will be no additional lifting of restrictions for the next several days.
Revisiting the possibility of allowing restaurants to resume dine-in service –with a 50% limited capacity – and allowing public parks and beaches to be enjoyed again will be considered, but not in the next several days, according to the governor.
“I know this is alarming and should be taken seriously," the governor said of the 11 new cases.
We have also been told recently of several COVID-19 patients who recovered from the illness and have returned to their homes and community, only to retest positive.
We agree it isn't time to lift additional restrictions.
Seeing 11 cases in a day, after a few days of zero positives, is a wake-up call.
COVID-19 isn't going away anytime soon.
What we would like for the local government to do – while we continue to concede on our limited freedom of movement in public spaces – is to get more aggressive on testing. And to make sure the testing is done properly and uses the right test kits and processes so we don't end up with more false negatives.
Since the COVID-19 emergency began, we've seen close to only 5,000 tests, not including the 100% testing on the USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors.
It's not too much to ask the government to test hundreds to at least 1,000 a day.
Without consistent mass testing, our local government will not have the information it needs to continue to lift safety restrictions.