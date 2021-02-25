Approximately 24,000 of the nearly 160,000 people who call Guam home are military veterans.
That’s 15% of our population.
And yet the services the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have provided to local veterans have been perceived as lacking – if not dismal.
VA medical spending on Guam per capita is the lowest in the country, stated Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes in a Feb. 24 letter co-signed by Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., James Moylan, Telena Nelson, Joe San Agustin and Jose Terlaje.
To access quality health care, Guam’s veterans need to travel, with the closest being Hawaii, Barnes wrote to the newly confirmed Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough.
Guam veterans also do not have access to an office on the island where they can submit their claims.
“Currently, Guam’s veterans must submit their claims through Hawaii either through the mail or online,” the island senators wrote.
Guam also does not have an in-patient VA facility, forcing veterans to travel to Hawaii to avail of the services that the VA is supposed to provide to all who qualify.
“I hope that under your leadership, we can finally do right by our veterans,” the local senators wrote.
This is not the first time the VA has heard about the shortcomings of services for military veterans who live on Guam.
But what’s new is that under the Biden administration, the new VA chief has vowed to restore veterans’ trust in the department.
“After all, there is no more sacred obligation nor noble undertaking than to uphold our promises to our veterans, whether they came home decades ago or days ago,” McDonough stated during his Senate confirmation hearing last month. The Senate confirmed his nomination on Feb. 8.
McDonough served in the Obama administration as the 26th White House chief of staff from February 2013 to January 2017. He was the principal deputy national security advisor from October 2010 to January 2013.
It’s time for the new VA leadership to look after the well-being of veterans living on Guam.
Geographic distance should not be an excuse to treat Guam-based veterans as if they're an afterthought.