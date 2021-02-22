There is no good explanation for adding just 15 individuals to the list of people with priority for the COVID-19 vaccine.
But that is what the government of Guam did by making local lawmakers eligible for the in-demand, potentially lifesaving immunization. This move reinforces, for many residents, once again a perception that our local government grants special treatment for those it deems important and leaves everyone else to wait for its benevolence.
Recently, the Joint Information Center explained the decision by calling senators “critical service workers in the legislative branch” and that it will “ensure continuity of government.” Art San Agustin, the director of Public Health and a member of the government committee that decides which professions and other designations deserve this vaccine, doubled down on the move, saying in a Friday media conference that consideration was made based on ensuring continuity of “the leadership of government.”
Are senatorial staffers, many of whom see more constituents in person than the senators they work for, not critical to the Legislature? Is the continuity of government, which has already withstood one senator’s COVID-19 infection, in more peril while Guam’s COVID-19 Area Risk score is less than 1.0? Is there really a risk to the leadership of government when only six out of 15 senators didn’t qualify already based on age, when some of those six received vaccine based on other eligibility criteria, such as being a caregiver for parents or running a funeral home?
And more importantly, why should 15 people be prioritized over retail service workers who are coming into close contact with hundreds or thousands of customers every day?
There is a strong desire to get vaccinated on Guam for COVID-19. It’s shown by our status as fourth in the nation, and increased allotments for these shots that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has been able to secure. The high demand for COVID-19 vaccine on Guam is reflected through an announcement from JIC that postponed a second-dose vaccination clinic due to “limited supply for the remainder of the month.”
It’s also shown based on the track record of the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee, which has expanded vaccine eligibility in just two months’ time to include seniors as young as 55; teachers and other campus-based employees; school bus drivers; homeless residents; child care workers; hospital employees with comorbidities, regardless of age; mayors, vice mayors, and their staff; employees at funeral homes, mortuaries and cemeteries; and contractors for public health senior programs.
The VAPPC is scheduled to meet today. We hope its members will think about our community’s desire to achieve herd immunity a few months from now and expand the vaccine priority.
The people who work in grocery stores, pump gas at service stations, serve food in restaurants and provide other customer-facing services in the private sector have waited far too long.
The value of their service to our community and the risk they face every day should not be diminished based on the fact that they're outside of government of Guam employment.
We hope the vaccination policy committee will expand eligibility, and that this time it will be for more than 15 people.