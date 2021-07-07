Very early in the morning after our July Fourth, and on Independence Day in the U.S. mainland, we at The Guam Daily Post received messages.
The messages were from people who essentially expressed surprise about the editorial for that day. It seemed, at least in part, to advocate for Guam's independence from the United States.
That's not our stance.
It was a team effort to decide the overall topic of the editorial, which is to celebrate America's independence. But a communication malfunction led to a message that was not intended.
We did not intend to use the celebratory thought as a springboard to bring up independence for Guam, oddly by mentioning a stance by a long-gone Philippine president. It is true that Manuel Quezon, a prewar president of the Philippines, once said in 1939, “I would rather have a government run like hell by Filipinos than a government run like heaven by Americans.”
The quote was from a much different time. It was the late 1930s, the Philippines was bullish about the first few years of its government being run by Filipinos – after having been under the American administration and prior to that under the Spanish rule. The Japanese invasion of the Philippines would later unfold, causing misery to Filipinos and an appreciation for the freedoms they enjoyed under the American rule.
Quezon, while stoking Filipino patriotism, was in fact thankful for what the United States did to the Philippines, saying, in a 1939 archived quote from the presidential palace, "No one has outdone me in giving due credit to the government and people of the United States for what they have done in the Philippines. But I cannot permit anyone to say in my presence that our people have enjoyed greater freedom under the American administration, or that our people will not enjoy their freedom under an independent Philippines, as much as they have enjoyed it under the American flag."
Quezon's government-run-like-hell quote now haunts the Philippines under Rodrigo Duterte's chaotic presidency.
The Philippine Daily Inquirer, one of the country's largest news organizations, brought it up in an editorial in February 2020, in reference to the often provocative comments by Duterte, a known China ally and frequent critic of the U.S. government.
"What did President Duterte exactly mean when he recently declared that if the Philippines could not stand on its own feet to defend our territory, 'we have no business being a Republic?'" the Inquirer asked. "Instead, he said, 'you might as well choose. We can be a territory of the United States or a province of China,'" according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.
The publication then described what can only be considered a run-like-hell government in the Philippines: "kidnapping and extortion; the weak-kneed response to (China's) aggression and territory-grabbing in the West Philippine Sea; even the much-delayed response and reluctance to temporarily ban travelers from China at the height of the COVID-19 contagion."
"Under this administration, the specter of the Philippines becoming what Mr. Duterte has repeatedly and casually mentioned—a 'province of China' — seems to be fast coming to fruition," the Philippine publication states.
Back to Guam's relationship with the United States, it isn't perfect, but in the COVID-19 pandemic, Guam has seen an outpouring of financial aid and in-kind help from the United States.
It's not our place to suggest ending our relationship with the federal government which has been supportive of us in our time of need and as we face potential adversaries that have boasted of capabilities to fire missiles at us.
Do we run away from someone who gave us support while we were vulnerable, or do we stay closer?
Guam voters should decide on the political status question, which has been around for decades, once and for all, in a general election.
Many contributing members of our Guam community today are not indigenous to the island but they chose to make Guam home and are invested in being here in large part because of the liberties and protections we enjoy under the American flag, and they should not be excluded from the vote.
The truth from the ballot box should set our political status aspirations free.