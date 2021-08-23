No matter what directors say, the law doesn’t ‘prohibit’ personnel records from being disclosed

There’s a big difference between not being required to do something and being prohibited from doing something.
Government leaders over the years have claimed that local law “prohibits” them from discussing personnel matters or disclosing personnel records.
But that’s not strictly true.
While provisions in the Guam Code Annotated limit which public records residents and media can demand from agencies, the law does not prohibit any of these specific examples from being released publicly. Instead, Title 5, Chapter 10, Section 10108 states that directors are not “required” to disclose them.
Among these documents are:
• Records related to pending legal cases.
• Investigative records.
• Complaints made by the public.
• Library records with information that identifies patrons.
• Test questions.
• Security procedures.
• Admission applications.
• Disapproved firearm applications.
The most frequently used provision, however, often gets simplified to “personnel or medical files.” Details about official misconduct, disciplinary actions, and administrative investigations are denied because they amount to “personnel matters.”
Local law actually is more specific than that. The provision – which again defines what may, but is not required to, be released covers: “Personnel, medical, or similar files, the disclosure of which would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”
Not all personnel or medical files are being referenced – just the ones that would amount to an “unwarranted invasion of privacy.” This must mean the law allows for warranted disclosures, even for documents that contain information considered to be personal or private.
We can make better sense of this by applying it to something real: the investigations from several agencies into the use of a gambling app while government employees were on the clock.
Many would agree that disclosing specific records of someone who was investigated but cleared of any wrongdoing could end up in the “unwarranted” release of personal information.
But if it won’t jeopardize an ongoing criminal investigation, isn’t it warranted to share the details of public corruption, even if it compromises the privacy of an employee who the government itself is accusing of wrongdoing?
Directors who are conflicted over whether transparency outweighs privacy can choose to partially disclose these “personnel” files. All they have to do is follow the law.
“If the records being requested partially contain information exempted from disclosure by this Chapter or by another law, the agency shall redact the exempt information only and release the non-exempt information in the records, citing the exemptions in law that require the information to be redacted,” another part of the Sunshine Act, the local laws that guide the release of public records, states.
That means a government agency can, at the appropriate time, share the details of a public corruption investigation. If the document contains a social security number, the name of a whistleblower or a home address, all the director has to do is black out what can’t be seen publicly.
There are commonsense reasons to deny a request for a public record. Trials and investigations shouldn’t be jeopardized. The local treasury should be protected from any potential lawsuits the disclosure would trigger. Cheaters shouldn’t have early access to test questions meant to prove competency in a government-licensed job.
So it stands to reason a director would believe disclosing a personnel record is an unwarranted invasion of privacy. But with plenty of options at their disposal, releasing nothing when these documents are requested is more often a choice – not a requirement. Leaders should be honest about this, and not hide behind a legal argument that isn’t supported by a plain reading of Guam law.
And because, in many instances, these documents are chosen to be withheld, it’s not unreasonable, especially when corruption or taxpayer funds are involved, to expect our government leaders to explain their position. It’s the least public servants can do when the only option to get records after a denied Sunshine Act request is to file a lawsuit.
That’s another clear part of local law. Those who aren’t legally justified in refusing a disclosure of public documents could pay for it, literally.
While people shouldn’t have to shell out thousands of dollars in legal fees to get the government to release public records, many have successfully litigated this legal dispute over the years. If a judge finds that a director was in error by declining to release a public record, the director will be fined $1,000 out of the director's own pocket.
Paying that, unlike discussing personnel matters, won’t be optional.