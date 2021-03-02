Not everyone does it, but for some Guamanian households, offices and organizations, separating trash into different recycling bins have become a habit.
It's the right thing to do and a way of contributing toward keeping Guam's landfill from filling up quickly.
But here's the surprise many have learned recently. Some of the items that go into recycling bins no longer get shipped off the island for recycling.
For one, recycling efforts have not been done properly, for the most part. And another concerning development is Guam's recycling materials are no longer wanted in countries that used to take them.
"The latest information we had was that over 65% of the recycled materials was garbage, to begin with," said Larry Gast, general manager of the Guam Solid Waste Authority, last week. "People were placing garbage in the recycling bin, and now pretty much there is almost no market for plastics, no market for mixed paper. You can't even find somebody to take it if you're paying them to take it. It is a devastated system right now."
Much of Guam's recyclables were shipped to China, but when that country stopped accepting waste, plans were made to ship to Vietnam and Malaysia. That plan was thrown out when the rest of Asia also started closing its doors. Gast said getting rid of recyclables through the normal system can't be done now.
This information is crucial for Guam households, offices, businesses and others that generate trash.
You would think the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, GSWA and the governor's beautification task force, the Mayors' Council of Guam, among other entities, would have met urgently to help put together steps to encourage households to rethink what they put in garbage bins and dumpsters. It would also help if the Guam Department of Agriculture would get more proactive in encouraging composting and vegetable gardening – more so now.
We need a shift in mindset.
Recycling, repurposing and reusing items must done with greater effort now that we know even if we put our recyclable items in the green bin, they're not really going anywhere out of Guam.
There are things we can do in our households to ease the strain on our solid waste collection and disposal system which also is going through financial strains. GSWA's revenues from commercial trash customers have been drastically reduced with the economic downturn and tourism at a standstill. GSWA's commercial trash collection has been subsidizing the cost of residential trash collection.
Here's what we can do, in our households, for starters:
• Composting: Food scraps, leaves, branches and some cardboard and certain paper items can be used for compost for gardening.
• Reuse: Big plastic containers, such as old 5-gallon water bottles and laundry detergent containers can be used to pot plants, especially vegetables.
• Repurpose: Find a way to repurpose otherwise unwanted household items or give them to someone who will have use for them.
There are things we can do as individuals and collectively as a community. Even when we let the trash trucks haul our trash, now we know it will just sit on the island. It's not going to be shipped out of here.