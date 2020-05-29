On Wednesday, during the governor's most recent press briefing, The Guam Daily Post asked why the government of Guam's COVID-19 testing hasn't been as robust as what the public was made to believe it would be.
We raised the question because the testing hasn't lived up to what we were told.
Several weeks ago, we heard GovGuam say they were moving toward mass testing.
There has been mass testing, but it's been few and far between.
The consistency of mass testing is more critical now that we're easing back into pre-COVID-19 way of life.
Dining in at restaurants will reopen today. Beaches and parks will reopen to recreational activities this weekend. Our tourism industry is gearing up to welcome back tourists from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan on July 1.
No less than the governor's physicians' advisory group stated, more than a month ago, that before the government can consider the first stages of recovery, Guam needs the capacity to conduct 258 tests per day to maintain COVID-19 suppression.
Instead of ramping up testing, GovGuam hasn't really been that consistent with efforts to reach as many people as possible.
The governor disagreed with the premise of our question, saying: “We are doing a robust testing. I think we’ve expanded our testing since April 28."
The governor included the tests at a private lab, a private hospital and those conducted for civilians by the military health care system as part of her assessment.
If you look strictly at GovGuam efforts, it would not be correct to say testing has been robust.
We counted three different weekend days when Public Health conducted zero testing. There were also at least three days when each day only four were tested.
Of the 5,515 tests between March and this week, the Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory, Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam National Guard accounted for only 3,541 tests.
If you average GovGuam's testing, it has been about 45 tests a day, over 70-plus days, or since the first COVID-19 cases were reported on Guam.
Our local officials should aim to test the vast majority of our citizens before any declaration can be made that the efforts by our local government to contain the spread of COVID-19 have been a success.
Any claim of success without enough data to make the claim rings hollow.