Not a typical Liberation Day, certainly, but we'll get there

It was a soggy Liberation Day for Guam. And yet, many gathered, despite the weather and continued pandemic response, to honor those who suffered and died in World War II - as well as the fight to liberate our island.
The World War II survivors and veterans, as well as the governor, and other island officials participated in the ceremony, which replaced our annual Liberation Day parade, even as rain pelted the tents on the front lawn of the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex at Adelup. This is the second year Guam hasn't had the customary community-wide event.
Meanwhile, members and friends of Got Your 671, an organization that aims to raise awareness of veteran suicide and decrease the number of deaths, marched down Marine Corps Drive to commemorate the island’s 77th Liberation Day.
Their collective persistence is a reminder of the resiliency of the CHamoru people - not everyone can go through the horrors of war and more than just survive but thrive.
This year’s Liberation Day was like no other as the fight against COVID-19 continues.
The keynote speaker at the ceremony and World War II survivor Cynthia Terlaje called the current pandemic an “invisible war.” She decided to get vaccinated earlier this year and urged island residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and others.
“I want to say to the people of Guam to go out and get vaccinated even though it’s not 100%,” she said.
“There is nothing to be afraid of,” she added, saying she has "survived World War II, typhoons, all kinds of disaster.”
Among the more recent deaths related to COVID-19 was a 75-year-old woman who had been vaccinated. Officials said she also had comorbidities, which often makes people more susceptible to the respiratory illness.
Officials continue to note, however, that the vaccine helps improve the body’s ability to fight off the virus.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services pulled together a clinic specifically targeting people who hadn’t yet gotten their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
A gas card worth $20 for the first 500 people to get their second dose was being offered in the hope of getting the last 1,300 adults needed to reach the goal of 80% vaccination of Guam's adults by the end of the day.
There were more than 4,000 people, as of Monday, who were overdue for a second dose but haven’t gotten it yet. Officials announced they started a phone bank to get in touch with those residents.
And while the island waits to hear whether this final push to reach population immunity by July 21 was a success, most people understand that the effort isn’t over.
The effort to reach population immunity has been focused on adults. However, the number of vaccine-eligible people - those ages 12 and up who are considered to be fully immunized - was 100,722, as of Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, DPHSS Director Art San Agustin said they'll continue to provide vaccination shots and are looking at offering additional incentives in the near future in the hope of getting as many Guamanians vaccinated as possible.
And with the school year starting soon, it would be good to ensure that children are protected as much as possible. Based on DPHSS numbers, roughly 6,000 children, ages 12 to 17, have been vaccinated.
So there is much more work to be done to liberate our island from this virus.
God willing, we’ll get there soon. Perhaps by next Liberation Day, we’ll be able to celebrate freedom with the parade and festivities many of us know and miss.