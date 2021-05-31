Today, much like last year, Guam won’t be collectively gathering to thank and honor the troops who never came home. But that doesn’t mean this Memorial Day can’t be every bit as dignified for our loved ones and meaningful for family members as it should be.
Ever since America allowed our citizens to serve in the military, the men and women of Guam have enlisted at the highest rates in the nation. Whether they signed up out of pure patriotism, for the economic advantages or educational opportunities – all took the same oath; everyone knew the ultimate sacrifice that may be ahead.
As a family, we saw them off as they began their service to island and country. Many of us celebrated with them as they completed their training. Some of us were lucky enough to see them off before they headed to battle. All of us prayed for their safe return.
But freedom has a cost that so few among us pay in full.
Too many sons and daughters have died while fighting wars, leaving parents and spouses to meet the caskets that came back from Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere. More than 1,700 lost their lives on our shores during the Battle of Guam.
Memorial Day is our chance to reflect on the privilege to be shielded by others. The scaled-back events allow us to remember our lost loved ones in private – perhaps where we are more comfortable sharing emotions not meant to be seen by strangers.
It’s always a tragedy when a parent buries a child. It’s equally devastating when a child grows up without a parent. These wounds aren’t easily healed, even with the passing of years and decades. Grieving publicly sometimes comes with a proverbial veil we put on – so we can remain dignified, so we don’t cause a spectacle in front of others.
This year, we don’t have that pressure.
Let’s allow ourselves to be as sad as we need to be today. If being irreverent is the best way to pay tribute to our brother or sister – let’s tell that salty joke they taught us. There isn’t a "normal" way to handle someone dying too soon, and in an absolutely not-normal year, we shouldn't feel obligated to grieve based on anyone else’s expectations.
And when we’re done praying the rosary for those who were killed in action, when we’ve dried our tears, when the last story of our hero is told – let’s also use today to thank the veterans and actively serving soldiers, airmen, sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen among us.
Tell them how much we love them. Show them we care and want them to be safe. Let our men and women in uniform know how we feel – while they’re still with us.
Building memories today can give us comfort if we ever have to memorialize them. Not taking any days with them for granted will give us some sense of peace if our time together is cut short.
And thank all who served – living and dead – for having the courage and character so many do not, for being willing to sacrifice so much for so many.