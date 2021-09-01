Indifference has become more evident among members of the Guam Legislature about the thousands of people in Guam's workforce who will be out of jobless benefits in a matter of days or already have been without the benefits for weeks or months.
In the final stretch to craft the government of Guam budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, there was hardly any acknowledgment that thousands of households are about to see some of the worst financial struggles of this pandemic, now that direct federal cash assistance has dried up.
Eyes were on the Legislature and the administration to see whether GovGuam would be able to quickly put together a program or programs so far-reaching that they would effectively offer a cushion for the vast majority of soon-to-be-displaced or already-displaced private sector workers – so their fall won't be that crushing.
There wasn't anything remotely related to standing up an additional local program, authorized by law, to provide some sustained cash aid to the workers in the private sector who will have nothing in a matter of days.
One thing that senators did preoccupy themselves with, in the runup to finalizing the budget, was to execute a plethora of lawmaking maneuvers that could ultimately provide additional benefits and/or pay increases that would then jack up the cost of GovGuam payroll.
Lawmakers passed amendments related to:
• Paving the way for a compensation and benefits study for the Guam Department of Education;
• Authorizing a move toward a pay scale plan for peace officers in general;
• Providing hazard pay for Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency officers; and
• Ensuring that nurse pay increases are provided for in fiscal 2022.
This is just a partial list. Pages of the GovGuam budget proposal still have to be fully grasped.
This is not to disregard the hard work of the GovGuam employees for whom the pay raises are being championed.
This is a question about senators' ability to see the bigger community beyond the GovGuam circle and to recognize the problem that lies ahead for thousands of families outside the local government's sphere.
Do nurses, peace officers and teachers deserve better pay? In comparison to national averages, yes, they probably do.
Is it the right time?
Most definitely not. It's unconscionable to attempt to boost the paychecks of those in GovGuam who have not taken a single week of reduced pay or a single month of layoffs in this pandemic.
And it's disheartening to see lawmakers ignore that the private sector's workers might not have seen the worst of their financial storm in this pandemic. The difference between their suffering now and a few weeks from now will be profound.
It's not the private sector workers' fault that tourism and its related sectors have not been able to rebound. The $2 billion-plus tourism industry on Guam remains near the bottom of the downturn.
Could elected officials have done better and done right by the private sector workers? Absolutely. Are they going to do something that's truly impactful to improve the plight of the labor force in Guam's private sector?
We have not seen it - not in a major, impactful way – so far.