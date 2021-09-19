Officials: Here's what we know works

People have been running out to buy pulse oximeters, the little hand-held meters that measure your blood oxygen level.
The rush started when health officials at a recent press conference talked about recent COVID-19 related deaths and how a number of them made it to the hospital too late - marked "dead on arrival."
"That means our medics, our first-line responders, are called to the homes of people who have been found lifeless, and breathless, all COVID unvaccinated patients," the governor said on Sept. 13.
Indeed, in addition to the key message urging residents to get vaccinated, on Monday the governor and health officials also warned of a phenomenon called "silent hypoxia." This is a condition that occurs when a patient does not realize the loss of oxygen until the damage has been irreversible or significant. It's called a silent killer because indicators of a loss of oxygen, such as difficulty breathing, do not necessarily show until it's too late.
That’s where pulse oximeters come in.
“People with COVID-19 can have low oxygen levels, even without showing signs or symptoms of shortness of breath. Oxygen levels can be measured using a pulse oximeter … (which) is simple to use and can save lives,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states.
A pulse oximeter measures both a patient’s heart rate and oxygen saturation, or Sp02. The Sp02 is the percent oxygen in the blood, the CDC notes. An oxygen saturation of 95% to 100% is normal for healthy children and adults.
Presumably, residents should call 911, or at least their doctors office when oxygen levels start falling below that.
The CDC states that when oxygen saturation drops below 90%, oxygen therapy should be started. Seeing as how most people don’t have spare oxygen tanks around the house, this would be difficult to do at home.
Janela Carrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson, said the 311 hotline is also available for residents.
“They can help you determine whether or not you need immediate care (and) need to be transported to the hospital or what preventative measures you can do at home,” Carrera said.
Health and local officials have launched a new campaign: “Don’t wait until it’s too late. Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19.”
Campaign posters as well as Joint Information Center press releases note that people should "seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you are experiencing any of the following warning signs of COVID-19”:
● Trouble breathing
● Inability to wake or stay awake
● Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
● Bluish lips or face
• New confusion
The oximeter is the latest trend and calling for help before its too late is just the latest in the litany of messages that officials said residents ought to follow.
But really, it all comes down to some things officials have said work. Data does show that more people who are unvaccinated and get COVID-19 do experience a turn for the worse.
Officials are reiterate what seems to be common sense but it's always practiced: residents who feel sick should stay home and monitor their symptoms - this protects not just the person who is ill but the coworkers, family members and friends.
The advisory out of DPHSS and Adelup also urges residents to get tested immediately if they are concerned they might have caught COVID-19. Symptoms of the respiratory illness vary but generally appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to CDC. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Carrera also noted that data shows a majority of recent COVID-19-related deaths have been patients who haven’t been vaccinated and are about 60 and older.
“Our key message continues to be, please get vaccinated,” she said, adding that family members are urged to monitor loved ones whose symptoms are either getting worse or not going away after a few days and call their doctors or the 311 hotline.
And while the message to wear masks, and practice social distancing and hand sanitizing may be redundant, officials say these are the steps data has shown is proven to protect individuals, slow the spread, and protect our community as a whole.