The island has been spared from another storm, which is the last thing we need as we watch the Guam Memorial Hospital struggle to handle an increasing number of patients.
On Friday, the Joint Information Center reported GMH had 83 COVID-19 patients. This is on top of their non-COVID-19 patients, people with heart conditions, or mothers giving birth, or children who fall ill.
While GMH is working to increase capacity overall, the Guam National Guard has had to set up Blu-Med tents behind GMH specifically for COVID-19 patients.
We’re not sure how much wind that type of tent, typically used in emergency response but with capabilities such as negative pressure necessary for a sanitary environment, can withstand — but thankfully, it wasn’t put to the test.
The government already has its hands full trying to take care of the current emergency.
The number of deaths and the increased number of hospitalizations are a concern but there’s an alarming number of people who are arriving at the hospitals who didn’t know they had the virus that causes COVID-19. Typically, Joint Information Center press releases will state whether someone arrived at the hospital and is a known positive case or if they tested positive upon admission.
This tells us that at least some patients aren’t getting tested prior to getting ill enough to go to the hospital. Dr. Annette David has pointed out that a lack of access to both education and preventative care may be factors in not getting tested and not seeking medical attention sooner.
Some of these Guamanians also suffer from underlying health conditions which makes them particularly susceptible to other illnesses.
Unfortunately, as officials have repeated, the underlying conditions are further compounded by COVID-19. However, some arrive at hospitals too late for doctors to help them.
One of the issues raised by multiple doctors, thus far, is that special care needs to be taken with those who are most vulnerable to the respiratory illnesses.
Perhaps the next step then is to identify and test those Guamanians with health vulnerabilities, to ensure they don’t already have the novel coronavirus.
Then, their primary doctors, working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and their families, can ensure they are protected to the best extent possible and given a preventative regimen, while also being monitored for any changes in their overall health.
This gives rise to a challenge within our healthcare infrastructure that has existed for decades but is being highlighted by the current pandemic: not everyone has access to a private clinic or doctor.
Those who did have medical insurance prior to the pandemic, lost their insurance when they lost their jobs.
Dr. David had recommended the government look into an emergency health insurance program for those who have lost their jobs and have lost their access to medical care.
Public health has taken a good first positive step by going to areas with a high rates of COVID-19, but not everyone lives up north. And COVID-19 isn’t the only disease that doesn’t discriminate based on age, socio-economic status or the area of residency.
More needs to be done, certainly. But let’s listen to the doctors who have provided their insight and recommendations and, at the very least, have thoughtful discussions to see how they can fit into the current response effort.