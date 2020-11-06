The race for six seats on the Guam Education Board played out on Tuesday without controversy and the result could be game-changing.
Ten were competing for the seats and a few were new faces. The rest of the candidates were incumbents or former board members making a comeback bid.
Despite the advantage of current and former board members who were running, a new face – at least to the board – emerged.
And her rise to the top of the 10-candidate race raises hopes that, in our community, there is now more awareness of the importance of voting for the kind of people who bring fresh ideas and more solutions that will help our nearly 32,000 public school students better prepare themselves for job skills, careers or higher education.
With Mary Okada joining the board, we are optimistic she will bring new energy to the board.
The electorate made the right choice in propelling Okada to the top of the poll list in the education board vote.
Okada is a familiar name in the higher education community.
And in her current presidency at Guam Community College, the institution has covered much new ground. With a lot of help from federal agency partners and federal funds, she has put federal grants to good use and positioned the college as an option for our high school graduates who want to pursue career skills that are practical and aligned with what's needed of our labor force.
In addition, GCC has further developed its partnership with the Guam Department of Education to provide high school students some education that will provide them with skills to get into careers in various industries including automotive, culinary and technology-oriented jobs long before they get their high school diploma.
As the lone member-elect never to have served on the education board, we thank Okada for her decision to run for the position. The education board needs people who bring a certain type of energy and dynamics that can inspire bold ideas for the sake of the students first – above anything else.
"I think there is a very good opportunity to provide opportunities for students while they are in K-12 to think about higher education," Okada told The Guam Daily Post when she was asked to comment after the election.
"We are in a time where all students will need something beyond a high school education and I think being at the community college, ... there's some things we can do even earlier for our students, with the support of (the Guam Department of Education) and the other board members, that can help steer students into higher education," Okada said regarding her reason for wanting to serve on the board.