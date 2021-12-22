Omicron is spreading fast in the nation. Proper mask-wearing will help protect us

A few weeks after omicron was classified as a coronavirus variant in South Africa on Nov. 24, it is now spreading rapidly in the United States.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported, as of Dec. 20, that omicron has been detected in most U.S. states and territories and is rapidly increasing its proportion of COVID-19 cases in the country.
And while CDC and Guam health officials have said that getting COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots will provide better protection from becoming severely ill, there is no guarantee vaccination will keep us from getting infected with the omicron variant.
CDC tracking, as of Dec. 12-18, showed omicron accounts for 73.2% of new COVID-19 infections in the nation. New cases caused by the spread of the delta variant have receded to 26.6% of new cases.
CDC has yet to confirm if Guam has omicron cases. But Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services officials have assumed for weeks that we very likely have omicron in our midst because Hawaii has confirmed its first case in someone who had no recent history of travel.
Hawaii is going through a COVID-19 surge, with hundreds of new cases a day. Hawaii provides a daily air link for us to travel between Guam and the U.S. mainland, so that air bridge exposes us to the omicron risk and Hawaii's surge. We also receive flights from South Korea and Japan, where omicron cases have spread.
And although new Guam COVID-19 cases have dropped to low double digits a day in recent weeks – from the surge of several hundred cases a day on some days in August through October – because of the delta variant, it pays to practice a simple yet effective precaution.
One simple way of protecting ourselves, our family members, friends and co-workers during the holiday season is to wear the right masks and to wear them properly.
"CDC expects that anyone with omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms," CDC stated in its Dec. 20 advisory.
We Guamanians have seen generally widespread compliance with mask-wearing in our island community, but there are also sightings of mask-wearers who keep their nostrils exposed to airborne viruses. It's a simple act to wear masks properly by covering both nose and mouth. We just need to be cognizant of it.
And as we get together for holiday gatherings, we have to ensure attendees who are not from our households wear the right masks and wear them diligently. When food is served and shared at these gatherings, it is safer to hold the events in open-air patios or backyards and the food is best served pre-packed per plate.
Proper distancing will be a challenge for family gatherings, but it is worth the effort if we all are aware that a little less closeness means we might be protecting our friends and family from getting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 or other seasonal illnesses such as the flu.
CDC continues to recommend wearing masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, regardless of vaccination status. But we don't have to wait for high community transmission to return.
It's up to all of us on Guam to keep some of our holiday traditions alive even in the midst of this lingering pandemic, but also to be realistic about what events we can carry on without risking lives.