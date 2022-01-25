There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close contact with people who have fallen sick due to the coronavirus.
For most of last year and in the mid- to the latter part of 2020, when there was an uptick in cases and hospitalizations, the government of Guam clamped down on people's movement, or imposed tougher rules, especially for those who have been in close contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.
And this month, Guam has seen unprecedented infections of COVID-19 by the hundreds a day from more than 300 to 800 infections.
But ironically, we are being told that because few are hospitalized, and the vast majority of our population have been vaccinated, the rules that could further stem the fast-spreading omicron variant are being relaxed in the midst of this latest wave of cases.
One major change means people who have been in contact with COVID-19-afflicted people – whether at work, home, school or in a restaurant – can go about their normal daily lives – as long as they have been fully vaccinated or have received booster vaccines.
"The change that we’re gonna be making is we’re removing the recommendation to test at day 5 if you’re close contact, as well as removing the recommendation to quarantine if you’re close contact and fully vaccinated," said Fernando Esteves, incident commander for the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services' COVID-19 response.
What this means, Esteves said, is that somebody who's fully vaccinated or boosted, and are close contacts, "could go about their regular day, no testing required, and no quarantine required or recommended."
But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told us there is no guarantee that people cannot get COVID-19 even if they're vaccinated. CDC has also said vaccination does not stop a COVID-19 virus carrier from spreading the disease even if they're not showing any symptoms.
The other unfortunate decision GovGuam has had to make is the rationing of COVID-19 tests.
Starting Wednesday, COVID-19 testing at Tiyan and other public and private test sites will be temporarily rationed mostly to those with the "highest risks" because of limited testing supply kits, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials said on Monday. People who are unvaccinated, especially those over age 65, and those with hypertension, diabetes and other comorbidities are considered among the high-risk residents who will take priority for testing.
But there are many people who need testing to clear themselves so that they can go back to work. And there are also many people who, out of concern for their families, need that reassurance of COVID-19 testing to make sure they're not the ones bringing COVID-19 home or to work.
The argument GovGuam has been making lately is that there aren't a lot of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, and that cases are mild, therefore precautions are being kept down. There is also the notion that tourists are "itching" to visit Guam.
For families with children or frail elderly adults, it's never a good thing to throw some of our precautionary measures out the window simply because the number of patients who are hospitalized is low or the vast majority of us are vaccinated.
GovGuam still has financial resources - given by the federal government – to expedite the shipment of test kits and to support those workers who will need to take some time off from work because of COVID-19.
There is though, a question of whether vast sums of federally supplied funds will be used for this urgent need.