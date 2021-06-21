One month and 7,000 to go, Guam can reach herd immunity if we want it

INCENTIVE: Juan Muna, second from left, poses for a photo with his family at Adelup Wednesday afternoon, after he won a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback on Wednesday, during the first Vax N’ Win COVID-19 raffle drawing. From left, are daughter Amariya, Juan, wife Olga and son Ethan, along with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post