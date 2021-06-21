One month and 7,000 to go, Guam can reach herd immunity if we want it

There were doubts when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced a goal for the island to attain an 80% rate of vaccination against COVID-19 by Liberation Day.
When she shared this target, which is estimated to be about 96,000 residents, the number of vaccination locations was limited. Critical employees, such as bus drivers, were waiting for vaccines. There wasn’t an adequate supply to meet the demand for the lifesaving medicine.
Since then, efforts to test and vaccinate have been expanded. Community clinics to provide Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shots are now a regular occurrence through July 21.
In addition to the main site at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, residents can get vaccinated every Wednesday (until July 14) at the Dededo Farmers Co-op Market, every Thursday (until July 15) at the Astumbo senior center, and every Saturday (until July 17) at the Micronesia Mall. The private sector has partnered with medical practices for outreach clinics, and the Guam National Guard has a mobile vaccination team any business or organization can request. It’s encouraging that our local government and corporate community are investing more into efforts that bring this medicine to the people, and not just the other way around.
As of Thursday, 89,346 residents were fully vaccinated – just about 7,000 shy of the governor’s goal.
If expanded access to vaccines isn’t enough to get us to the Liberation Day benchmark, weekly drawings for cash and cars certainly are. Tens of thousands of people have signed up already, and tens of thousands more still have a chance to become fully vaccinated in time to win one of the coveted prizes.
Those who call Guam home should consider vaccination, if only for this privilege we have been given.
While the disparity may be less visible to residents of the 50 states, many of us have family members and friends who live in the Indo-Pacific region who aren’t as lucky as we are. COVID-19 tests aren’t free in many nearby countries. Worse yet, many in Asia still aren’t eligible to be vaccinated. The Philippines has only 2 million of its citizens fully vaccinated for the disease, according to a report from ABS-CBN, far shy of its goal of 58 million people by the end of the year.
Just a short flight away, some pay hundreds or thousands of dollars to protect their families from the coronavirus, yet we on Guam can win $10,000. Others are denied the vaccine they want so desperately, while every adult on Guam is being offered the chance to win a car.
We hope that local residents on the fence about getting a jab in the arm will consider the privilege we have been given, to get this lifesaving medicine free and at our leisure.
Guam is approaching a second full year of economic depression, laid-off workers anxious about making ends meet, vulnerable family members isolating for their safety, and employers fighting to keep the livelihoods of their families and employees.
With so much on the line, the island’s upswing in the fight against COVID-19 is promising. Our source markets for tourists are taking note, and our visitors bureau is helping to lead the island’s reopening safely and competitively.
To everyone who weathered the economic storm, worked around the clock behind the scenes, and stepped up to help a neighbor in need: thank you for doing your part to get us collectively where we are today.
Guam is on the cusp of welcoming visitors back through regularly scheduled flights for the first time since the pandemic began. Restrictions are being eased so we can gather for graduations, weddings, birthdays and other occasions worth celebrating. Businesses are reopening. New companies are hiring.
It may not be a true economic rebound, but we can get there. A good start is achieving the goal of 96,000 residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We can send a message to our neighbors that Guam is safe to visit, and protect our families from any risks reopening the island to leisure travel may bring.