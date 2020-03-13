The coronavirus is now a pandemic as far as the World Health Organization is concerned.
This new status is apparently a signal to health experts that their focus should shift from containing the virus – which Guam hasn't even really done adequately these past two months – to ensuring hospitals are ready to treat patients with suspected or confirmed cases of the virus.
On the latter, there has been some confusion locally. On Wednesday, officials said Skilled Nursing Unit patients would be moved to local hospitals, including Guam Regional Medical City. By Thursday, they weren't going to GRMC after all.
The confusion didn't end there.
At noon Wednesday, the governor said there were no persons under investigation for possible COVID-19. Two hours later, there was information disputing that. The new information stated there is a person under investigation, but that lab samples were collected and the samples would be sent to Hawaii for testing.
Then, a few hours later, the governor's office said there were two people being assessed as possible COVID-19 cases and samples were taken to be tested for confirmation. Adelup said nothing about where the tests would be done.
On Thursday morning, it was confirmed those samples wouldn't be sent to Hawaii after all – they would be tested here, and DPHSS would use the recently arrived test kits to perform the tests.
There's a problem here, too.
Mixed messages
Officials just last week said they wouldn't be able to test until around the end of the month because the test kits have to be calibrated and verified.
On Thursday, they said the test kits would be ready for use in the next several days or so.
Were they always able to be ready so quickly? Or was there some kind of shortcut that the manufacturer just shared with local health officials?
Regarding the sharing of information that's supposed to empower the public, what and who are we supposed to believe as a community in light of all of the contradictory information?
We're also being told that these possible cases of COVID-19 don't qualify for the "person under investigation" label. They're just "possible" or "suspected" cases.
Government officials on Thursday said a memo would be sent out to physicians that would better clarify these terms.
Why weren't they sent out before we had four possible cases?
Thursday afternoon, the administration released information that the two individuals who were being tested for COVID-19 both returned negative based on results issued by the Department of Public Health and Social Services Guam Public Health Lab.
DPHSS was notified of two additional cases Thursday and these tests will also be administered by the DPHSS local lab, according to the administration in a press release at 3:35 p.m.
'Confusion, anxiety and fear'
The World Health Organization recently stated, "Given that COVID-19 is a new disease, it is understandable that its emergence and spread cause confusion, anxiety and fear among the general public."
Our local government should help provide clarity rather than cause further confusion.