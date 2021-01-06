A teen's allegations that she was raped and subjected to other forms of sexual abuse by someone known to her will no longer proceed in the court system.
And somewhere on Guam, a 25-year-old man, Austin Joseph Palacios Quitugua, who is known to the girl, is a free man. He once stood accused of sexually assaulting the girl – who was 12 at the time – on multiple occasions, between Christmas break 2018 to July the next year, according to court documents.
Quitugua has entered a plea of not guilty prior to the dismissal of the case, and the dismissal also deprives him of his right to a defense during his trial.
The prosecution asked the court to dismiss the rape and other sexual assault charges against the defendant. And the court granted the dismissal request from the prosecution on Tuesday.
The prosecution sought the dismissal because, according to statements made in court, the girl no longer wanted to pursue the case. The girl has left Guam.
The Office of the Attorney General does not normally comment on the details that led to a dismissal.
What we have learned, in general, is that if the case relies heavily on the alleged victim's testimony and no other witnesses or other pieces of evidence can sustain the case, and the victim no longer wants to testify, then the case could crumble.
While this case did get dismissed, it leaves the door open for a refiling later. But if the alleged victim doesn't change her mind about not testifying, this might be over for good.
What we do worry about is the message this development sends to all the victims of sexual abuse who are still keeping their horrible experiences to themselves and are suffering in silence.
To be clear, the girl, who must be only 14 by now, should not be blamed for this. It's not easy to have to stand in a courtroom and face the accused.
We do express concern that the system's breakdown could have an unintended consequence. And that this development could have a possible chilling effect on victims who are keeping their abuse a secret out of fear, out of shame, or maybe out of a lack of trust in the system of justice, among other reasons.
The signal they might get is to question if it's worth stepping forward and saying they've been victimized, and whether it's worth mustering all the courage to name the accused. It's even tougher for victims to step forward if the abuse has happened in the home or if the accused is someone who has access to the victim's home, as many previous Guam court cases have shown or alleged.
We have seen hundreds of sexual abuse allegations on Guam – in most cases against members of the Catholic clergy – that have taken decades to become public.
Former altar boys and former students have kept their horrific past of having been sexually abused a secret. It was a secret some even took to their graves. Other victims only stepped forward when a few victims started opening up, many decades later, which threw the door wide open for a flood of victims who sought out attorneys to file cases, but only in the last few years.
Our hearts go out to the victims who are suffering in silence. We have an obligation as a community to help them get help.