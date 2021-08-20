In a recent Guam Visitors Bureau board meeting, GVB leadership acknowledged that certain unnamed airlines wanted Guam public funds to subsidize their flights to Guam.
These airlines sought subsidies worth $25.7 million combined. GVB did not name the airlines but, for government transparency's sake, it should.
One particular airline, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said, is asking for $85,000 per flight for 19 flights for a total of $1.6 million, and another airline is seeking $74,000 per flight for 243 flights for nearly $18 million. Two other airlines asked for subsidies in those price ranges.
Thankfully, GVB had the sense not to commit government money to the multimillion-dollar subsidies these airlines sought.
"We are not in the game," Perez said at the Wednesday meeting of the Recovery Task Force, referring to GVB's inability to afford $25.7 million worth of subsidies for the airlines.
It's reassuring to know that while GVB has the very difficult job of drumming up interest in leisure travel to Guam, even when there's not really that much demand for travel, the visitors bureau knows what strategy will be a money waster.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Guam had its best tourist arrivals of any year on record in 2019. There were more than 1.6 million tourists who visited Guam that year. South Korea dominated the market with 753,357 arrivals while Japan came in second with 684,802 arrivals in 2019. Together, they make up more than 82% of Guam's tourism market.
Taiwan, which so far has been the only market that has provided some semblance of tourism activity on the island in the past two months, was a mere 1% of the island's tourism market pre-pandemic. And despite the vaccination pitch, there aren't that many visitors from Taiwan. Only 829 tourists from Taiwan visited Guam in July, the latest month for which data is available.
There were 571 visitors from Japan and 77 from South Korea in July.
Before the pandemic, July 2019 arrivals from Japan reached 143,708 and South Korean arrivals were at 123,883.
Just a quick read on the international headlines will tell you there isn't much Guam can do about regaining the Japanese and South Korean visitor arrivals anytime soon.
Both countries remain in the pandemic's grip.
So subsidizing airlines to bring in South Korean and Japanese tourists to Guam at this time or in the near term would benefit only the airlines, and very likely would not give Guam much return on its investment if the government of Guam was to provide multimillion-dollar subsidies to the airlines.
Until governments across the world, including Japan and South Korea, allow their citizens to travel freely and somehow manage to live with COVID-19, there's not much Guam can do to revive these markets, even when airline subsidies are thrown in.
Perez acknowledged in the Recovery Task Force meeting that the airlines have varying motivations that he said may include "exploiting (an) opportunity to maximize equipment utilization."
While we are reassured in knowing that officials at the helm of the visitors bureau have not been resorting to desperate measures to prop up tourism at the expense of government funds and island residents and businesses that sure could use them, the visitors bureau needs to continue to keep its guard up for pitches that take advantage of its vulnerable position and the vulnerability of our visitor industry.
Yes, we want tourism - the source of more than 20,000 Guam jobs pre-pandemic, and the generator of more than $2 billion in economic activity for our island - to rebound in a big way. But we also don't want to be taken advantage of by sharks in the international tourism trade.
The visitors bureau also is getting a pitch to financially subsidize an "airline seat subsidy" support program but Perez said there's no interest in it so far, except for one that will cater to the Taiwan market. The last time GVB did this, during a time when the industry was seeing booming arrivals, it cost more than $1 million.
GVB President Carl Gutierrez said the only game in town now is GVB's Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, program, and it's been Taiwan that's bringing the most tourists under the program. He said it behooves GVB to continue the program.
Charter flights from Taiwan over the past nearly two months have brought in more than 1,400 visitors under GVB's vaccination and vacation program, but GVB didn't subsidize those flights. Instead, travel agencies were paid $100 per passenger.
GVB is now trying to negotiate up to 19 additional Taiwan charter flights from late August to December, but seeks additional funding from the board to provide a seat subsidy program.
Even this program needs to be closely considered.
What are the expenses and risks? How much is the expected return? Is there another way this money can benefit the community?