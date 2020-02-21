The Guam Visitors Bureau has provided an update that more than 15,000 tourists have canceled their Guam trips, resulting in an estimated collective revenue loss of more than $9 million.
The disease caused by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has struck fear among many would-be travelers across the globe and most profoundly in Asia, where Guam's tourists primarily come from. Many would-be passengers across the globe are staying home, scared of getting infected by the deadly virus. This latest scare has again exposed the vulnerability of our island's reliance on tourism as one of its two main economic drivers, the second being military defense spending.
The tourism downturn is a reminder of the decrease in tourist arrivals during the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in 2003.
Beyond the numbers, we're also now beginning to see the real impact on small businesses that create and sustain jobs. We're also seeing that the employees in these businesses may have to get smaller paychecks because they will be called to work less often – if at all.
For some of the small business owners we talked to, the state of their businesses has dramatically slowed.
At a popular Tumon restaurant, its owner said 45 to 60 people usually dine in after 2 p.m., depending on the day. During lunchtime Wednesday, the business serviced only three tables. Later in the afternoon, the place was empty when The Guam Daily Post checked.
To cope, the restaurant has temporarily reduced the number of people being called to work. That means paychecks for the families with reduced hours will shrink.
In another example, a personal watercraft rental business that averages 40 customers per day saw only 16 on Thursday. More than a dozen South Korean tourists are usually seen patronizing the business nearly every day, its manager said. On Thursday, there were only two South Korean customers at the place that rents out Jet Skis.
At a marine park, which sees up to 180,000 tourists a year, recent weeks have been slow. The decrease in customers has been estimated at around 40%, its manager said.
At the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Korea-based airlines have pared down their Guam flights. Nearly 60 flights have been cut from these airlines' regular service.
Korean Air, Jeju Air and Jin Air still fly to Guam, but they have reduced the frequency of their flights.
In light of these developments, our tourism industry and the more than 21,000 who work in this industry are in for tougher times.
Government of Guam officials need to get together to figure out a way to extend a helping hand.
Maybe a rollback on taxes, and/or some form of an employee and small business assistance program can be discussed.
The tourism industry is asking for help. Will GovGuam listen – and act?