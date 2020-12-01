Two classes of government of Guam employees have emerged in the COVID-19 pandemic.
One class involves employees who continue to get paid while their offices are closed. While GovGuam officials have said they are "teleworking," there are jobs in GovGuam that the public has been deprived of because offices are closed so the reality is not everyone who's getting paid is really still working.
The other class consists of GovGuam personnel who are on the front line. They continue to work in this pandemic while their colleagues are in the comfort of their homes.
These front liners are police officers, firefighters, nurses, teachers and utility workers, just to mention some examples.
But while these front liners are continuing their work in the front lines many of them have been, according to the Guam Federation of Teachers last week, shortchanged of the pay they're owed.
Robert Koss, Guam Federation of Teachers field representative, said Friday the union has received complaints that overtime and differential pay have not been paid for several pay periods.
On the overtime issue, when an employee worked 60 hours but was paid for 40, Koss said, that's "like slavery."
At the Guam Police Department alone, more than 360 officers and civilian staff have not received their COVID-19 differential pay since August.
GPD employees get either 10% or 25% differential pay while working during the ongoing public health emergency, but it's been several weeks since they got differential pay.
This is another reason for GovGuam to focus on what takes priority.
Front liners are putting in the extra hours and are risking their lives. They should be paid what's owed to them.
If there's not enough money to go around for all in GovGuam, it's time to look at those on the government payroll who are staying home and are still getting paychecks, uninterrupted for nine months now, without putting in the full work for the pay.
It's not fair to shortchange those who are working – and continue to fully pay those who aren't.
The Guam attorney general should weigh in on this matter.