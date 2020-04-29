When Benjamin Cruz was speaker of the Legislature and chairperson of the legislative budget and finance committee not too long ago, he and his financial team watched the executive branch's spending very closely.
A few good people in Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's group of advisers should remember this because they were part of Cruz's team that was closely watching the then-Calvo administration's spending. Cruz still holds a watchdog role now, as the elected public auditor, but audits deal with spending questions and accountability issues after the fact – when the deed is done.
Cruz also did what essentially was an effort to hold Calvo government officials' feet to the fire – more than what was customary.
He and his colleagues in the prior set of senators called Cabinet officials and agency heads to the Legislature to answer questions about where money was spent or is being spent and required them to swear – under oath – when providing statements to the Legislature. The implication was that if the officials didn't tell the truth, danced around it, or said half-truths, they could be in danger of being charged with perjury, or lying under oath.
The speakership under Benjamin Cruz brought to light the illegal, retroactive pay raises that were approved when Gov. Eddie Calvo was in charge at Adelup. As a result, Calvo administration officials who received the illegal pay raises had to pay them back or face prosecution.
We bring up this example now because our current set of elected local senators have to speak up louder and step up to their duties more when it comes to the administration's spending of COVID-19 funds. There will be hundreds of millions of federal COVID-19 funds for the government of Guam and its people.
We need to hear more from legislative Finance Chair Joe San Agustin. We need the oversight chairpersons for labor, economy, health and government accountability to stand for the public.
We'd like the legislative leadership to do its job of cross-checking where the money goes, how it is being spent, who's benefitting from the emergency purchases and contracts, and whether the money will benefit the public in general as opposed to select segments of our community.
There are so many questions to be asked, and the questions should be asked when Cabinet officials and agency heads are under oath.
There seems to be an acknowledgment this early from the current Democratic leadership in the Legislature that the executive branch didn't need to seek pre-authorization from the Legislature on how COVID-19 funds will be spent because Guam remains under a public health emergency.
Regardless of the technicality, senators have an obligation to ask questions and get answers for the public whom they serve.
They weren't elected to be the rubber stamp of a friendly administration.
They are seated in the Guam Congress Building because they are to serve the community as a whole.
There are senators in leadership positions who have been quietly sitting on the sidelines or offering token gestures. Their lack of effective action is telling us something.