Two weeks.
That's all the time that's left for the current set of senators, who are seeking reelection, to demonstrate they have the interest of the general public in mind and that they care about the more than 30,000 private-sector workers who are unemployed or have taken severe pay cuts for about eight months now.
It is important to note that while the federal government-paid unemployment assistance for displaced Guam workers continues, it is now just $345 or less a week because the $600 weekly benefit has been phased out. And at the end of December, there will be no unemployment money left for Guam unless Congress extends it and provides additional funding.
Guam's senators are in session this week and proceeding with discussions on proposed laws and moving bills to the list of measures that would be up for a vote any day now, right before the Nov. 3 election.
You'd think the discussions in the Legislature would be dominated by the one main thing that has adversely impacted our lives — and that they would be focused primarily on figuring out what pieces of legislation may help tens of thousands of Guamanians who are struggling economically in this pandemic.
But no pandemic relief-related legislation has ended up in the list of items the senators are ready to vote on. They are acting like it's business as usual when this year has been anything but.
Before senators resumed their session at 2 p.m. on Monday, 26 items were ready for their vote.
Of the 26, 15 are mostly about the confirmation of nominees to government boards and commissions.
The remaining 11 bills that are ready for voting deal with issues such as the notary process, tax credits for an apprenticeship program, non-expiring ID cards for senior citizens, and even salary adjustments for employees appointed by boards and commissions of autonomous agencies.
None of the proposed laws that made it to the ready-for-voting file would offer immediate relief to many struggling to survive as the pandemic has taken from many households – especially those not in the welfare system – the ability to support their families for much longer.
The government of Guam has completely relied on the federal government for economic relief to Guamanians in this pandemic.
If the excuse is that there's no money in the local government budget for these things, GovGuam can reprioritize what it does have. But there has been nothing so far about meaningful government shifting of budgets so that the imbalance between the suffering private sector on one hand and the government of Guam workforce that continues to enjoy uninterrupted pay, whether they're at work or just staying home, will be somehow corrected.
As far as the second federal pandemic relief is concerned, Congress and the White House remain far apart from striking a deal.
The window to reach a deal before the election has narrowed to just a few days because of the time it takes to move the process along including reconciling differences between the House and Senate versions and the signing of the relief bill into law if it even reaches that point.
Without the second federal pandemic relief, our island will see things go from bad to worse.
It's too bad we're seeing government priorities continuing to be so skewed for so long.
With the Nov. 3 election so close, we are really seeing the current crop of elected officials' true colors.
Perhaps those who have been negatively impacted, including the 30,000-plus private-sector workers, will remember the inaction of elected officials when they go to the voting booth.