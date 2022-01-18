Parents and guardians of disruptive students: Take responsibility

It's been barely two weeks since students returned to classrooms after the Christmas break, but Guam Department of Education schools have already seen several incidents of fights breaking out on campuses.
Superintendent Jon Fernandez wrote a letter last week to parents and students cautioning them that GDOE will take a zero-tolerance policy for those students who cause the fight.
One particular fight at Southern High School was recorded and it was painful to watch. One student in that fight landed in the hospital with a head injury.
Students are supposed to be in school with the main goal of learning - so they will be responsible adults who can hold a job or launch their entrepreneurial dreams when they grow up and they will, in turn, become good models for future kids..
The focus should be on reading, writing, math and skills to socialize and express themselves without being disruptive.
Unfortunately, some of our students go to school with a different mindset. Some leave home to pick fights or choose to associate with people who can land them in trouble.
It doesn't have to be this way.
When students get ready for school, there is a lot that parents and guardians can do to set the tone for why it's important for their children to focus on learning.
Students need to hear from parents and guardians about boundaries, expectations - and consequences if they do fail and become disruptive to other students who are studious and focused on achievement.
Teachers are already at their wits' end. This COVID-19 crisis expects teachers to not only teach lessons; they're also expected to be the social distancing police, the fever and symptoms monitor, and the contact-tracing enforcer amid a classroom atmosphere where kids who have had cabin fever and could act out over their frustrations from home.
Parents and guardians, teachers are tired. They're exasperated, frustrated and some are reaching their boiling point.
They are also not treated without the same regard when it comes to benefits and compensation compared with some of their health care counterparts in this COVID-19 battle. Teachers are as much front-liners as nurses are in the battlefield.
The disheartened spirit of some of our educators just keeps getting dimmer every day. And students who show no regard for authority in the classrooms can only hasten any change of career a teacher may be contemplating.
Parents and guardians, please step in and step up if your child is having problems in school. And if you already are, work on it some more if the children in your home remain belligerent and and have lost main purpose of being in school and being a good citizen.
Your child's behavior is your responsibility. Let teachers do the things they do best - which is to share knowledge and tools to succeed academically, and to encourage a love of learning in every student.
There are stateside schools where less-than-qualified parents have been detailed to fill in for teachers who have quit in alarmingly growing numbers.
We've got to help our teachers survive these multiple crises.
GDOE can also help keep the message clear to both students and their parents.
The consequences should be suspension at a minimum - to remove the child from the school environment - and then expulsion next for a repeat offender.
The vast majority of our students and their families know the expectations and are outstanding citizens. And they appreciate the roles teachers fulfill in our community and the impact they could have on students who want to work toward success.
GDOE and the Guam Education Board must remain firm to make sure students and their parents or guardians know there will be harsh consequences for disruptive behavior.
On behalf of students who appreciate the value of learning and the teachers who are close to their breaking point, we would like to say enough.
Send disruptive students home and pursue legal action against their parents or guardians for the harm and or damage they caused.
Setting examples of tough action on students who misbehave, and the adults who raise them, will be the best message that schools can give.