As of last week, the Guam Department of Education has whittled down the list of public school students who have not been accounted for since August, when the new school year began through learning from home.
That list now has the names of about 750 students – or about a quarter of what the number was at the beginning of the school year.
GDOE teachers and administrators, along with village mayors, have worked together to reach out to as many households as possible to find students whose families have not picked up paper lessons or signed up for online classes.
One quarter of the school year has gone by.
That's a lot of learning to miss out on.
GDOE does plan to conduct home visits to find more students who have not been part of the public education system this school year, but Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 restrictions have put that action on hold.
Educators have been trying different approaches to reach the unaccounted-for students and their families through the mayors and through other students who are in school.
The fact that 750 students have missed an entire quarter of the school year should be a concern to us as a community.
Parents and guardians must know they have an obligation to see to it that they send their underage children to school.
Any parent, guardian or other person having control or charge of a child who is at least 5 years of age and has not reached the age of 18 is subject to a fine and subsequent offenses mean they will be charged with a misdemeanor, according to Guam law, if they fail to ensure the child gets an education.
It is alarming to see so many school-age children missing out on school.
Anecdotal information from the recent door-to-door COVID-19 testing at the Gill-Baza and Zero Down subdivisions indicates that nurses and social workers who were part of the testing team found that many children in the two low-cost subdivisions are not in school.
"These are areas without running water or without a lot of infrastructure, where the families may not have telephones, phone access or transportation. They're finding a lot of kids in these households and these are some of the same kids who are not going to school. So we know that probably we'll find a number of our kids in these areas and we're looking forward to opportunities to figure out how we can do our outreach to those families," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.
"As (nurses) see the kids, they're asking them, 'What school do you go to?' and 'Where are you going to school?' And the kids are saying, 'Nope, we're not,'" said Fernandez.
The parents in these households gave excuses such as they were unaware schools were providing distance learning or that they didn't have transportation to pick up the lesson packets.
Children from these households need intervention.
The government of Guam can utilize its "nonessential" employees who are staying home but still collecting paychecks to drop off paper learning materials to the children's homes if transportation is an issue.
Ultimately, though, parents who neglect this basic obligation of ensuring their children get an education should be fined and then charged for repeat violations.
GDOE can only do its part.
The fact that so many students are still not in the school system shows hundreds of households have guardians and parents who either don't care or are caught up in their own situations and can't put the welfare of their minor children ahead of their own.
The attorney general's office and its law enforcement partners should now get involved.