Path to drug recovery can't segregate the haves and the have nots

Over the past few weeks, we have heard the bravery of former drug addicts who have come clean about their past in a very public way.
For a small community like ours, it's easy to hide behind family, friends and connections as a recovering addict and conceal their journey from a dark past to one of change and enlightenment.
Most would prefer their drug pasts and second chances to be kept a secret, only for their close-knit circle of friends and family to hold closely guarded.
Why share the experience with the general public when everything can be kept within the walls of familiar surroundings? So goes the thought of certain families – and that's their choice to make.
But there is power in sharing one's experience of falling and getting back up with the support of a loving network of family members — to teach the community to care for others based on first-hand testimonials.
The value to the community, when a former illegal drug user and/or seller shares their journey, is the lesson that can be learned especially when it comes to the youth of this island.
In story after story the past several weeks, The Guam Daily Post has shared the experiences bravely told by some of our fellow Guamanians who stumbled and have somehow found the path and the courage to get up and live lives with newfound hope.
In the latest in our Road to Recovery series, we heard about Duane Calvo, a former drug user and dealer.
Calvo was first introduced to meth in 1995, two years out of high school. Peer pressure ultimately influenced, him, he said.
Let's think about that for a moment. That's an eye-opener for families out there with middle to high school students. In the eyes of many parents or guardians, students in middle and the first half of high school should still be part of a child's growing years and discovery of the wonderful path toward young adulthood. Ideally, it's a time to study harder, to get involved in community service, prepare for first jobs and for college or a more stable post-high school job.
Thank you, to the Duane Calvos of our community, who have the courage to speak out.
But as hard as our Guamanian families try to keep our students protected from bad influence, there are instances when outside predation from drug users and sellers breach the protective barriers families try to put around the youth in our households.
For Calvo, despite believing that he could stop at any time, in 1997, he picked up his first drug-dealing charge, which sent him to federal prison.
His meth use was short, and ended when he got arrested in 1997, but his criminal activity continued until he was arrested a second time in 2005.
Calvo shared that meth does lead people to commit other crimes to get their fix.
"How do people get their money? They rob places; they rob people; they go into the homes and they did all of that so they can get their next fix, and where they were going to get their next fix was from me. So when people talk about drug abuse or selling drugs being a victimless crime, I think opposite. I think a lot of people's houses that got robbed, the store that got broken into, cars that are broken into, those are actual victims because without their addictions and stuff like that most of those crimes probably won't happen," said Calvo.
There is another important reality to learn from Calvo's recovery.
Support is key.
Calvo said he feels for people who come out of prison without family support, stating that the lack of support is a reason why relapse rates are high and many turn back to using and dealing.
Rehabilitation programs are just not available for all who need help – even for those who seek them, especially for those who are still in the pretrial phase, Calvo has learned.
"There's just not enough drug treatment programs on Guam to tackle the drug problem," Calvo said.
What this means is for Guamanians who don't have the financial resources to map out their own paths to recovery, their only hope is programs the government funds or makes available to include them.
And when the government programs are not able to help everyone, then the chances of survival and recovery will boil down to who can afford to pay to get better and those who can't.
There is a lot just from this one person's journey to pick lessons from so that our community and our government will do right by all those who need help.
Getting help should be about making available drug rehabilitation and recovery resources to all who need them.
It's a challenge for all to ponder beyond those sitting in elected offices today.