‘Path to half’ is within reach, but the finish line is further ahead

If everyone who has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine follows up with the second shot, Guam is set to meet the target that is supposed to help reopen our tourism industry.
Updated information from the Department of Public Health and Social Services shows a promising future for our families’ health and our island’s economy. As of Saturday, 46,723 residents were fully vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 111,738 doses of the vaccine have been administered. This means an estimated 18,292 people are awaiting a second dose.
Adding the first-dose and fully vaccinated groups together, our island could see more than 65,000 residents fully vaccinated in the coming weeks. This is several thousand above the governor’s “path to half” campaign goal, which is supposed to result in the easing of public health restrictions – particularly the current policy of quarantining tourists visiting Guam.
So it is no longer a question of “if” our island will reach the goal of fully vaccinating 62,500 residents, but “when.” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, on top of working toward a 50% vaccination rate by May 1, has also said she is looking to have 100,000 residents vaccinated by July 21, Liberation Day.
There are a few ways our government and the community at large can meet these benchmarks as soon as possible.
First, every individual who is awaiting a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has to get it. Patients are supposed to be reminded of the first available date to get their final shots, but more can be done to ensure these residents become fully vaccinated. Follow-up conversations should be had with people who scheduled second-dose appointments but didn’t show. Residents who got their first shot at a village outreach event should be asked if they absolutely cannot get their second vaccine anywhere else but their local gym or community center, and arrangements should be made if that’s the case.
Second, more outreach needs to be done for front-line service workers, along with our at-risk and underserved neighbors. Vaccination clinics at mayors' offices and other village sites are a great start, but we have also seen the tremendous impact of clinics held specifically for homeless families, students or employees in the tourism industry. GovGuam, private sector partners and health care professionals have banded together to do these types of clinics, and they should be thanked for taking these steps.
Directing aid where it’s needed most, going the extra mile for people with less privilege – that’s at the heart of public service.
With more than $600 million coming in from the newest round of federal aid, greater investment into targeted vaccinations will help us achieve herd immunity quicker and demonstrate that our leaders took our island there as soon as possible – instead of betting on an eventual outcome that will happen even if that money goes elsewhere.
We also must look beyond this present fight. Getting to herd immunity is crucial, but maintaining it is just as important. The White House and vaccine manufacturers have confirmed that a booster shot will be needed to keep us protected from COVID-19. It isn’t known exactly when a shot will be needed, but Pfizer’s chief executive said annual shots are likely.
GovGuam could use this time to address what is immediately clear: Everyone who becomes fully vaccinated will need to go through the process again. A notification app or system can be developed; future use of large-scale event spaces like malls and hotel ballrooms can be organized. Six months is enough time to prepare for the fight ahead.
May 1, however, is just around the corner. Collectively, we have all stepped up to get our vaccination rate high enough that we can safely welcome back the tourists needed to stop our heavy reliance on federal bailouts.
We know this aid will eventually stop coming, which is why it’s so important to keep moving forward until every worker can be rehired, and every shuttered business can reopen. That’s the goal we should all be working toward: getting back to “normal.”