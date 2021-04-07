Pay, jobs gap between government and private sector gets wider

New data released by the Guam Department of Labor on Tuesday shows a further widening of the gap in pay between government of Guam employees and private sector workers on the island.
For years, this has been the case. That GovGuam workers tend to get more generously paid – in base salary and benefits – than their private sector counterparts, even when the people who work outside of GovGuam end up carrying the bulk cost of GovGuam's payroll spending because of the sheer number of people who work in the private sector.
While private sector employees are generally paid less, they also shoulder a great deal of weight, not just to help pay for the paychecks of the GovGuam employees, but also for the GovGuam employees' retirement benefits, health insurance and other personnel perks.
For every dollar in GovGuam pay, there's nearly 30% to 40% in additional costs to taxpayers for the benefits of these GovGuam employees. As an example, someone in GovGuam making a base annual pay of $34,000 will cost taxpayers another $13,700 in retirement, health and life insurance benefits every year. And as the pay grade goes higher in GovGuam – and there are many in the government who make near or above six-digit figures – so will the cost of benefits, also shouldered by taxpayers. A GovGuam base pay of $85,000 can cost as much as $26,000 in retirement, health and life insurance benefits each year.
The Guam Department of Labor's report further confirms that the inequity has widened further. This is a sad fact to take in, especially for private sector workers who cannot afford to pay for health insurance at all, or have had trouble maintaining it.
In December 2019, the average weekly pay for non-supervisory employees in the private sector was $534. One year later, the average weekly pay in the private sector increased, slightly, by 2.3%.
In December 2019, the average weekly pay for GovGuam employees was at $1,026. One year later, the average weekly pay in GovGuam increased by 10.5%.
GovGuam will tell you, as it has said before, that comparing the private sector and government weekly payroll data is not a fair, "apples-to-apples" comparison because the private sector pay data does not include managerial positions while local government weekly pay data lumps it all in the same group.
But even when taking into consideration that private sector managers are not included in the private sector's average weekly pay, the cost of GovGuam-provided health and retirement benefits alone for government personnel are not generally what private sector workers get.
To be clear, this is a matter of policy and decades of political practice. We recognize there are many GovGuam employees who work hard and who wait patiently while working diligently for their annual increments.
GovGuam hired more while private sector shed jobs
The employment report also showed that between December 2019 and December 2020, the private sector lost thousands of jobs – from 51,960 to 44,240, a decrease of 14.9%.
In contrast, during that same period, GovGuam added jobs – from 11,710 on payroll to 11,860, an increase of 1.3%.
If GovGuam were a private enterprise, it would have seen paychecks decrease or the number of people on payroll decrease drastically to adjust to reduced revenues and a downturn in economic conditions.
But GovGuam has not shared the pain the private sector working class went through in this pandemic.
We have known this since last year, but the new Labor data can further erode the confidence of the struggling private sector workers and small business owners.
It's a sobering reminder that two classes of people exist on the island.
One carries the brunt of the work and the tax burden. The other, through the generosity of GovGuam, has nonessential workers who get job protection and perks no matter what.