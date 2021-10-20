Paying forward: A Guam soldier who helped a boater in distress and other kind gestures help uplift our island

Sgt. 1st Class James Gumabon was wrapping up his day fishing off Guam on his 26-foot catamaran when he heard a call about a boater in distress.
The other boater had experienced engine failure and the battery power on the boat's radio was about to die.
Gumabon knew there wasn't a lot of time to spare before the boater in distress would lose contact. And the sea wells during the incident on Oct. 12 were not a good environment for a 16-foot boat with no way of powering back to shore.
Gumabon, a noncommissioned officer in Hilitai Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment of the Guam National Guard, messaged his wife to let her know he’s going back out to look for a boat in distress. She responded: “Be safe.”
In a race against time, Gumabon's training as a soldier proved valuable.
He said part of his immediate response was inspired by the values instilled by the Guam Army National Guard: “Selfless service and personal courage.”
He also knows, as a soldier, he cannot leave a boater adrift, just like he cannot leave a fallen comrade behind.
He steered his boat, the Chamorai, named after his battalion’s nickname, on a search for the boat in distress.
Before the distressed boater's radio died out, Gumabon was able to get the cellphone number of the boater he was trying to find.
With the phone communication, he received the coordinates from the other boater. But there was a problem. The coordinates, when plugged into Gumabon's GPS, did not match the description of the Guam landmark the boater described seeing from the high seas.
He asked the boater to launch a flare, and that's when Gumabon spotted the signal.
“Ten minutes later, I was able to spot his 16-foot vessel – adrift,” Gumabon said.
When he was close to the boat, Gumabon threw a rope and began towing the smaller boat to safety.
The trip back to a harbor took about 90 minutes.
Gumabon said the boat's captain later that day called and asked to meet so he could repay him.
But Gumabon didn't need the help he gave to be rewarded.
“All I said is there is no need for that, just pay it forward, brother,” Gumabon, the father of five children, said.
It is a kind gesture and an uplifting display of humanity that many of us can be inspired by to also pay forward.
Guam might be a small geographic location, but many Guamanians do have big hearts.
In another example, The Guam Daily Post reported about a mother and two of her kids who fell ill to COVID-19 and survived with a lot of perseverance and prayers. The family's lone breadwinner had to sacrifice his job and paycheck to take care of his family.
One of our readers was so moved by this that he offered to give some financial assistance without wanting to be named.
We also reported a recent encounter by a mother and her kids whose order at Jollibee was paid for by an anonymous giver.
It turns out the receiver of the spontaneous act of kindness has been giving to strangers, too, in her own small way, including gifting handmade face masks.
And the stranger's gift of a family meal has inspired the receiver to pay it forward even more.
Let's help promote the cycling of giving.
We might not know on the surface if someone is having a really rough day. A kind gesture no matter how small can make a difference to help someone get through the day or even for a brief moment.