Pediatric COVID-19 vaccination has started - more education may be required to move our community forward

Within the first 30 minutes of the Northern Region Community Health Center opening its doors for the first set of appointments for vaccinating children age 5 to 11 Tuesday morning, there were at least two dozen families present.
Within that hour, nearly three dozen children were vaccinated against the virus that causes the respiratory illness linked to more than 200 deaths on island. By Tuesday afternoon, dozens more children were vaccinated at the northern clinic and more were lined up at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.
Chima Mbakwem, Department of Public Health and Social Services chief public health officer, said the early numbers indicate parents want their children to be vaccinated.
In a press release Monday, officials said they continue to collaborate with key stakeholders, including the Guam Department of Education and Catholic, charter and private schools, to plan for and schedule school-based immunization with the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. DPHSS also is reaching out to health care providers to plan for expansion of vaccinations to pediatric populations.
There are approximately 18,000 children in the affected age group in Guam, so it makes sense to work with schools to have that information sent to homes.
GDOE officials confirmed they’re coordinating clinics at the schools - Tiyan High School, Okkodo High School and Father Duenas Memorial Schools are the three schools that health officials said were part of the plan. Additionally, GDOE officials confirmed they received additional educational material from DPHSS that they are now revising to be “kid-friendly” material that will be distributed.
While it would have been nice to have this information already out in the community, at least the ball is rolling.
Some parents, already having lived with this pandemic for nearly two years, have taken it upon themselves to become educated and to educate their children.
Parents who spoke to The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday about allowing their children to be vaccinated said they wanted to ensure their children - beyond the masks, hand sanitization and social distancing - have that added layer of protection.
“We have 10 children, my husband and I, and the older ones up until No. 6 are vaccinated. We talked about it and we just felt it would be the best thing we can do for our younger children,” Llainee Sablan said.
She said she and her husband have discussed the situation with their children who are now part of the vaccine-eligible group. They discussed as a family their children’s fears as well as the benefits and risks of getting the shot.
“For us, it just feels like one more thing that we can do to help our kids to be out in public. Of course we want things to go back to normal,” Sablan said.
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t share that sentiment - the burning question is how to do that as a family and as an island community.
We look forward to seeing information being shared by schools and pediatric clinics to help residents make the best decisions for their families. Health officials ultimately will be able to figure out how that rolls into the bigger plan that likely will need an even larger education campaign - living with a virus that looks like it’s here to stay.