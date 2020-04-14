Based on some of Guam residents' experiences with the checkpoints, or as the governor calls them "roadblocks," the value of this action does little to curb the spread of COVID-19.
One, the roadblocks have given Guam National Guard soldiers and airmen the difficult task of asking drivers questions and telling them to practice social distancing – while being less than 6 feet away for the conversation to be heard.
On Day 1, motorists were given glossy fliers with information that, among other things, suggest people greet each other using the shaka sign rather than a handshake or a hug. Many Guam residents didn't need to be handed a glossy flyer to know this. They already know this. And, as many residents have pointed out, the physical handoff of the flyers could contribute to the spread of the virus.
We understand the governor wants to impose additional measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. But a more rational plan is called for.
The governor on Monday said she wants the Legislature to give her the authority to impose fines so people will follow the social distancing rules.
Senators should get on with the discussions on this penalty issue because the public needs to know where the lawmakers stand and the reasoning behind their stance.
Senators, tell the public what you think, and how and why your perspectives are that way.
From a reasonable view of how the "roadblocks" have been implemented, clearly people are questioning whether this is a wise use of our Guam National Guard airmen and soldiers' time. Our airmen and soldiers are unnecessarily exposed to the heat and possibly the virus – besides being subjected to the ire of drivers who need to go to work, or head home from work. Drivers have been stalled waiting to get through these roadblocks – causing them to unnecessarily burn fuel, money and time.
If airmen and soldiers are going to be activated, they should be mobilized to augment the police's peacekeeping tasks.
Burglaries and thefts are expected to occur more often as people who don't have money for food and other necessities get desperate – 38,000 workers either lost their jobs or got reduced pay. The presence of Guam Guard troops around neighborhoods late at night to the early hours of the morning might be a better use of resources than handing out leaflets or telling people to practice social distancing. Guardsmen helping out with patrols will free up police officers' time to conduct investigations and arrest suspected criminals.
An offshoot of this pandemic has been fear. And this fear isn't limited to getting afflicted with COVID-19. Some in the community are becoming increasingly worried about their safety at home and while doing errands as financial desperation emboldens people to rob, steal and cause injury to others.
We need more peacekeeping efforts and patrols. What we don't need is the recitation of information that everybody already knows, and a local government continuing to do the same thing – expecting different results.