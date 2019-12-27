For thousands of people, Guam Memorial Hospital is their single lifeline to getting life-saving help and dying.
As 2019 wanes, the struggles at Guam Memorial Hospital continue. In some areas of the hospital, they continue to worsen.
A walk through the island’s only public hospital reveals much of the same conditions, possibly worsened by the time that has passed without the badly needed funding to fix problems:
• the roof still leaks and the challenge of keeping mold from growing on the windows on corridors and keeping floors dry is harder than ever;
• elevators aren’t always working – at least one wasn’t working earlier this week;
• the aged power panel originally built for a smaller hospital with less equipment is still being used; and
• the electronic health record system that doctors and nurses rely on to track patients’ care and treatment, and that accounting relies on to bill patients, is still sunsetting next year with no replacement in sight.
The $10 million from the fiscal year 2019 surplus that’s supposed to help the hospital has yet to be transmitted.
And with all the plans our elected officials have for spending the surplus, it’s unclear what will happen to the hospital’s EHR system and all of the different aspects of patient care and the billing system.
Additionally, there’s been no plan to address the estimated annual $30 million shortfall GMH sees each year because of its responsibility to treat all regardless of their ability to pay.
Elected officials have yet to put forth a proposal that will ensure GMH is properly funded today and viable for tomorrow’s generations.
Audit after audit has shown that GMH’s financial situation has been getting worse. Previous plans posed to help the hospital and the people it serves have gone nowhere because of politics.
The hospital, unless it’s being threatened by a lawsuit or its ability to dole out patient care is questioned, or is a question in an election debate or questionnaire, doesn't appear to be high on elected officials’ agendas.
That has to change.
Not everyone has access to Naval Hospital Guam or can afford Guam Regional Medical City, which is a private hospital and much more costly than GMH.
And a majority of people on Guam have no other alternative than to wash cars and sell lunch plates to afford off-island health care.
Even if the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas and the GMH board of trustees decide to build a new hospital, we still have to live with and rely on the current facility for several more years.
Our community needs a GMH that has the tools and resources to save the lives of our children, parents, other family members and friends who live on Guam and can’t afford to fly off island for emergency care. We also need those solutions that are promised every election year.