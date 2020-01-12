It's not the first time government officials have argued that because a funding stream doesn't come out of the General Fund, which is the government of Guam's main purse, it's not taxpayers' money.
This was an argument made recently by some of the people who defend spending public funds for a delegation of as many as 100 people to travel to Hawaii this year for the Festival of the Pacific Arts. Sen. Kelly Marsh was one of the elected officials who made this argument more recently.
As the author of legislation to set aside $350,000 in public funds for the Guam FestPac delegation's travel to Hawaii, Marsh argued: "Fact: The funds are not from the General Fund, which can be appropriated for whatever purpose. The funds that were authorized for FestPac are from owners of buildings who chose to allot 1% of their construction costs to the Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency (CAHA) solely for the arts. These commitments were made in legally binding contracts that are recognized by the government, the building owners, and the courts."
The money at issue came from the Guam Regional Medical City, which must – as mandated by law – pay 1% of its development cost for the arts. It is also common knowledge that GRMC – through what's called a qualifying certificate program, has been given tax incentives, so whatever contribution GRMC issues to government of Guam coffers helps to offset the lost opportunity for more taxes to be collected from the private hospital.
Under Guam law, GRMC is required to make the "percent for the arts" payments because it falls under what the law describes as a non-public building "supported by either government of Guam funds through tax abatements, rebates ... or by federal funds administered by the government of Guam."
Marsh also erroneously characterized the fund as something that "can be appropriated for whatever purpose."
As part of the conditions for the construction of GRMC, which received GovGuam tax breaks, the private hospital's Philippine-based owner was required to contribute $1.5 million to the government to support artists, directly and indirectly, including artists who paint on canvas and murals and who create sculptures. As part of getting its certificate of occupancy cleared, before it could open for business, GRMC was supposed to pay outright the $1.5 million, but it negotiated to pay the amount in installments.
The issuance of prior Percent for the Arts payments from GRMC came without much controversy as it had been routinely delivered to CAHA.
However, last year, the latest installment of GRMC's contribution, a $400,000 check, wasn't delivered to CAHA. It went to the governor's office. And that's the money that is now being set aside largely to fund a massive delegation to Hawaii.
Yes, this money is public. And taxpayers have the right to question whether a Hawaii trip for as many as 100 people is the best use for it.
The celebration of CHamoru culture using public funds can be done more effectively here at home. Let's start with our public schools. Local artists can partner with public schools in teaching their craft to students and the artists can get some "percent for the arts" money in doing so.
This approach means the money stays in our economy. And it also benefits more people and younger minds, too.
One senator's idea can be replaced with other, better legislation.