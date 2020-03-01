We encourage dog and cat owners to make their way to the rabies vaccination clinic at the Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor’s office this coming Wednesday.
Guam has been rabies-free for about 50 years, officials have said.
We attribute that to the strict quarantine measures that were enacted following the last outbreak of rabies. And certainly, programs like Wednesday’s free clinic help.
The annual clinic, offered now for 23 years by the Baha’is, is an easy and free way to ensure your pet is safe from rabies. And you’ll be helping to ensure Guam stays rabies-free.
There have been different numbers floating around, but the estimated number of stray dogs roaming our village streets has risen to as high as 60,000.
It takes only one of those dogs to infect the rest. And if that happens, the danger of dogs attacking children walking to or from bus stops, schools or neighbors’ houses and hurting them would increase dramatically.
Thank you to the Baha’is and to Mayor Jessy Gogue for taking up this cause.
What the clinic also helps do for pet owners is getting their pets, particularly dogs, licensed with the Department of Agriculture. Licensing – and leashing – them will help ensure they aren't picked up in error.
Agriculture Director Chelsea Muna Brecht recently announced a plan to reduce the stray dog population in a thoughtful and controlled manner.
Dogs that are unleashed and unlicensed will be picked up then spayed or neutered. Those animals that are friendly and not a threat to people will either be released back into the streets or adopted out to loving families. Those dogs that are more threatening and considered a danger to the community will have to be euthanized.
Spayed and neutered dogs can no longer produce more stray animals, and the population will decrease over the years.
We wish the Department of Agriculture all the luck in making this plan happen, and urge the Legislature and the governor to provide all the support it needs. The effort will ensure we no longer have stray dogs that are sick and hurt without anyone to care for them, and people can go walking, running or biking without worrying about a stray dog attacking them.