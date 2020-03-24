Guam's part in the global struggle to keep the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading further has become more challenging.
Based on recent data, presented by Dr. Felix Cabrera from the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, nearly one out of every three Guam residents tested recently for COVID-19 is confirmed to have been infected.
This shows the virus is now being spread by people in our community. It shows even those who haven't had a recent history of air travel got infected locally. The spread can no longer be blamed solely on travelers bringing the virus from places such as the Philippines and Japan.
And based on our "rate of spread," it will only take another week – at the most, two – before our health care system's ability to properly care for critically ill patients reaches its breaking point.
We can slow this escalation, instead of heading toward that breaking point, by staying home.
Limit any risk of exposure
Don't go to the grocery store often. Wear a respiratory mask. And if you go, don't make it a family trip. Just one person picking up essentials at the grocery store would suffice.
Don't go to work for now. Arrange for a way to work from home. If you can't avoid coming in to work due to the nature of your job, ask your employer to follow the guidelines on social distancing.
Negotiators in Congress are putting together a financial aid package for individuals and households who are being hurt by job losses, reduction in pay and business closures at this time.
Our worry right now is to come out of this crisis alive and well. We can deal with the financial fallout when we have come out of this crisis in good health.
Let's improve our chances of staying healthy by not going out. Let's avoid making ourselves a magnet for the pneumonia-like disease by continuing to go out and about.
Stay home, even if you want to stay connected to your faith and your church. Last weekend, there were still small churches that had churchgoers go to their places of faith. That's not acceptable. Church leaders: Take responsibility for your community's well-being and your followers' actions.
Community responsibility
It's all up to us now, as a community, to be more responsible in what we do.
Beaches and parks are also now prohibited areas for congregating.
Whether you support Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero or not, you have to listen. This is not the time for political divisions.
When she extended the public health emergency telling us all to stay home for another two weeks, that was for the good of us all.
No ifs. No buts.