There was something profound and humbling in how Lucia Setik has handled the loss of her husband Faler Fabian, 49.
Fabian was killed by a Guam police officer with a single gunshot, reportedly because Fabian was seen as a threat during an incident that occurred when the officer drove by the apartment complex area where Fabian's family lived along Tun Jose Fejeran Street in Tamuning on June 30.
After an investigative team from the Guam Office of the Attorney General on Friday informed Setik that the actions of the police officer – who remains unnamed publicly – were justified, Setik had some questions in her mind. But rather than argue or question authorities, knowing the outcome wouldn't change, she opted to keep quiet.
When she heard the conclusion of the investigation that no charges will be filed, the widow said she muttered an apology to her now-deceased husband, and then she prayed.
"I just leave everything between him and God and the officer,” she said. She did say she hoped the officer was truthful.
Setik and her family, immigrants from Chuuk who stayed on Guam for decades, live modest lives. When the shooting occurred, her husband had just returned home from getting mangoes and fish for his family. She was away, at her job helping to clean a school for a contractor.
Investigators said the incident unfolded in a matter of 29 seconds. Attorney General Leevin Camacho said they learned there was an argument that spilled out onto Tun Jose Fejeran Street in Tamuning. Camacho characterized it as the officer was caught in the crossfire.
The investigation and surveillance footage showed a man was seen holding two machetes, charging at the officer’s car and motioning to hit the car. But this wasn't Fabian.
Fabian is described as the second man, on foot, who was captured on video throwing an item at the car of the unnamed officer. His family said it was a beer can.
The off-duty officer who happened to be driving by got out of his vehicle and responded with gunfire. The investigation took into account that the officer fired the lone, fatal shot as he feared for the safety of his daughter who was inside his vehicle.
Chief prosecutor Basil O’Mallan said during a press conference Friday: “One of the things that has to be taken into consideration, from beginning to end, this took 29 seconds. So, when the officer steps out of his car, this was in his face with seconds to respond. … He was concerned about his safety and the safety of his 7-year-old daughter who was in the car with him. So, he had seconds to respond to what he viewed was a threat.”
In the same 29 seconds, the officer had another choice. Perhaps the situation could have been de-escalated.
Instead, Fabian's family claimed, the officer called out Fabian by saying, according to the family, "'Hey you! Get over here.'"
According to the investigation, after the police officer exited his car, he pulled out his duty weapon from the back of his car and fired one shot, hitting Fabian in the lower abdomen.
Second deadly officer-involved shooting
This is the second deadly officer-involved shooting in a span of eight months. In the previous incident, in November 2020, officers riddled a man and a woman with bullets while inside a parked car that had been reported missing.
Four officers fired 45 shots and 31 of those shots came from one officer.
The four were not named. And just like the officer in Fabian's death, they are back working for the police department.
Peppered with bullets, Xavier Tedtaotao died immediately. His wife, Viki Ann Tedtaotao, who sustained at least eight gunshot wounds, subsequently died.
In the November 2020 case, no criminal charges were filed, just like in the death of Fabian.
The actions of the officers in the Tedtaotao couple's deaths were "justified," said Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio at the time.
In the aftermath of the investigation into the shooting deaths of the Tedtaotao couple, the Guam AG's office announced it was working with the Guam Police Department and other local law enforcement to establish standard procedures when peace officers use deadly force that results in someone being injured or killed.
In the case of the death of Fabian, the attorney general said efforts are ongoing to ensure officers undergo enhanced law enforcement training on the use of force and de-escalation.
"But, it’s hard in a situation like this where no one wins," the AG said. "The family has tragically lost a husband and a father. The officer is going to have to deal with this and you put yourself to taking someone else’s life and what that is going to do to you for the rest of your life."
Even in grief, life for Fabian's family moves on.
On Saturday, Setik held a picture of her husband as she headed out the door to a hospital delivery room to welcome a grandson her husband will never be able to hold.
Setik said the new baby will be named in honor of Fabian's memory.
How many more shootings will occur before police will can get better at handling a crisis so no life will be lost?