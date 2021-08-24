SHOOTING: Agnes Setik, one of the daughters of the shooting fatality 49-year-old Faler Fabian, is seen being consoled by a neighbor while sitting on the road as she saw her father on the ground, bleeding with a gunshot wound, after the shooting in Tamuning on June 30. An unnamed off-duty police officer was cleared in the fatal shooting after an investigation concluded his actions were justified. Courtesy of Faler Fabian's family