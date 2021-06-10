Poverty is not an excuse to commit fraud without punishment

Stephanie Muna, 35, is lucky in a way. She could have spent time in federal prison, but she was spared from having to do so.
After entering a plea deal, Muna acknowledged she sold her family's food stamp benefits to a restaurant owner. A federal judge gave Muna a pass on prison.
Muna is the mother of nine children. And she gave the federal court a story that may have evoked compassion at her sentencing on Tuesday.
Muna pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use, transfer, acquire, alter or possess Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits without authorization.
The charge of SNAP fraud provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to the Justice Department in an unrelated case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Petersburg recommended Muna serve 90 days of home confinement, but the her plea for leniency prevailed.
In a letter read by Muna's attorney at her sentencing, the mother apologized and said she knew what she did was wrong. She offered reasons why she did it anyway.
"I am truly sorry for what I've done ... But your honor please it was for the right reasons. You see, as I started having kids it was very hard. My kids and I have bounced from home to home until one day we ended up living in a tent with no water or power," Muna wrote, in part.
She described how she was so poor she had to pick up discarded car seats and clean them so she could take her babies home after she gave birth.
Selling federal food benefits gave her and her children peace of mind, she later added. The benefits she sold amounted to about $15,000.
Adding to the story of a mother whose situation led her to commit fraud, defense attorney Curtis Van de Veld said: "Stephanie has nine children. It's a large number of children in what are painful economic circumstances."
"She is not a bad person. She is really trying to survive as best she can under the circumstances. The most heinous thing to come out of this is that she won't be eligible for any public support."
Really the "most heinous" thing is that by committing fraud, Muna has permanently deprived her children of the stability of food benefits through the program. That's the more "heinous" result of her being deemed ineligible for SNAP.
We can only hope her children will be able to receive help with food and other essentials from other safety nets if their mom is unable to provide for their needs. Child Protective Services social workers should visit this family and conduct a thorough check on the welfare of the children.
This is not the first time we have heard people use their young children as reasons for pleading for leniency. We have also heard the same in cases where the parents sold illegal drugs and stood before the courts for sentencing.
Muna said she was raising her nine children without a stable source of income.
But not all struggling mothers resort to fraud. They just keep on looking for an honest way to support their children and also get the help of government agencies and support groups - to make sure the children have a roof over their heads and food in their bellies. They also ensure federal government help will not be taken away by their own actions.
Sometimes, mothers have to make the difficult choice of finding families that can better provide for their minor children – even temporarily - because that would be the right thing to do under the circumstances.
Our community was divided in how they reacted to the sentencing of Muna. Some did understand her situation and agreed that sending her to prison would not be the right decision.
But what is the effect of this sentencing to the tens of thousands of individuals on Guam who seek the help of SNAP benefits so they can put food on the table? Does repeated leniency no longer deter people from committing fraud -as long as they offer a sob story?
There are laws on SNAP fraud for a reason. And part of this is deterrence.
As far as the nine children are concerned, would their mom's prison sentence have provided a better outcome for the kids' future? If living in a tent without power and water was what their mother could provide, would they have been better off temporarily placed in homes that can provide them comfort and stability?
There are people who would give anything to raise a child but they cannot have children. We hope the system will ensure what's best for Muna's kids.