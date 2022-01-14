In a week's time, Guam's new COVID-19 daily case count nearly tripled from 189 on Jan. 4 to 516 on Tuesday.
Two weeks ago, our tally for new COVID-19 infections was minimal, at 30 new cases.
And we still don't have official confirmation the omicron variant is here.
Even before the rapid spread in recent days, local health officials have assumed the omicron variant has reached our shores; we just don't know the extent of its contagion.
Full vaccination and a third or booster shot have been the mantra of our elected officials.
Mask-wearing, too, is crucial, they say.
Simple, but can be effective
Wearing a face mask to keep variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering our bodies by breathing or inhaling the particles is one of the most simple ways to keep us from getting COVID-19, and it's the solution that does not entail putting chemicals into our bloodstream.
But as simple as mask-wearing is as a deterrent, there are many of our fellow Guamanians who go out and about, mingle with crowds, go to shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, post offices and customer service lines without realizing they're not wearing their masks properly.
Some are aware but sometimes don't take the very brief time to correct the problem.
For masks to work, both nose and mouth should be covered and the mask should be snug so that the sides and under the chin do not become pathways for the virus to infect us or those around us. A lot of times, people are seen with masks below their nostrils, and that defeats the purpose of mask-wearing.
Both mouth and nose should be covered by a face mask, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cloth masks OK, but must have double layers
And while many have said cloth face masks don't work, the CDC says masks made of cloth do provide protection provided they are at least two layers thick.
There are specially labeled “surgical” N95 respirator masks, but the CDC cautions people not to use them "as those should be prioritized for health care personnel." The last thing we want to see is the hoarding of N95 respirator masks that would deprive health care workers of access to these masks.
The CDC also cautions against using masks made of material such as vinyl that makes it hard to breathe.
And masks that have vents should not be used because they allow particles through, according to the CDC.
Mask-wearing is recommended for most people – including children 2 years old or older and adults.
Children's masks should fit their small faces, the CDC says.
But there are people and instances when masks should not be worn.
The CDC says masks should not be worn by:
• Children under 2 years of age.
• A person with a disability who cannot safely wear a mask, for reasons related to the disability.
• A person for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety or job duty.
Number of hospitalizations low
On the upside, while the infections are spreading rapidly, the severity of most of the cases has not risen to a level that would overwhelm Guam's fragile health care system. During the peak of the delta variant infections and hospitalizations last year, the number of hospitalizations exceeded 100 a day.
On Wednesday, there were 17 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. One of those required intensive care.
Guam's rate of hospitalization is much better for the vaccinated – at seven hospitalized patients for every 100,000 in our population, according to the government's Joint Information Center.
For people who are not fully immunized, the rate of hospitalization is 80 per 100,000 residents, according to JIC.
"The risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 is about 11 times higher for the unvaccinated as compared to the vaccinated," JIC added.