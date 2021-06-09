We have heard this so many times over the decades on the island: Guam is America's "tip of the spear."
Military officials and defense watchers have said this, in part, when talking about bigger military spending.
But while we are at the front line and could be in harm's way in the event China, North Korea or some other future aggressor decides to attack the United States, from the potential flashpoints in the Asia Pacific, we on Guam still have to deal with a host of inequalities by choosing to call the island our home rather than in Hawaii or elsewhere in the U.S. mainland.
The latest issue to jump back into our collective consciousness as Guamanians is the Supplemental Security Income.
When people need the safety net the SSI benefits provide when they are unable to work because of a disability, they get the benefits in the states.
When Americans live on Guam or relocate to Guam, they lose or get denied the benefits simply because they chose to live on the island which is not a state but nevertheless a part of America.
In case anyone doubts our being American, we have one of the highest if not the highest enlistment rate for a community our size in the U.S. military, according to information our governor just shared on Memorial Day which gave tribute to our fallen sons and daughters and the rest of the service members who died in the service to our country.
The SSI denial issue has been in the federal court system on Guam, for years. It was brought forward in a case involving twin sisters Katrina and Leslie Schaller. One sister who lives on Guam was denied the benefit while her sister who lives in one of the U.S. states has been receiving the SSI benefits.
Impact to Guam: As many as 24,000 people
The plaintiff's attorney in the Guam case, Rodney Jacob, previously said he's seen estimates from 8,000 to as many as 24,000 people who would qualify for the SSI benefits on Guam.
On June 19, 2020, the District Court of Guam handed down a decision that said denying Supplemental Security Income benefits to people who would otherwise qualify but don't simply because they live on Guam is discriminatory and violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law's guarantees of equal protection.
But the federal government was expected to appeal the case.
Earlier this week, the SSI issue returned to the public consciousness in a similar case involving a qualified Puerto Rico resident who was denied SSI benefits.
In 2012, José Luis Vaello Madero began receiving SSI disability benefits after he became afflicted with severe health issues while living in New York State. The following year, he moved from New York to Puerto Rico.
In 2016, the Social Security Administration realized he has moved to Puerto Rico and ceased SSI benefit payments. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to recover the $28,081 in SSI benefits he had received while he was a resident of Puerto Rico.
The issue is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Neil Weare, president and founder of Equally American, who is from Guam, stated: “The SSI program is one of our nation's most successful social safety net programs, recognizing the inherent dignity of millions of the most vulnerable, low-income Americans who are aged, blind, or disabled by providing them with a basic income. However, while these critical benefits are taken for granted in most American communities, they are not available to otherwise eligible residents of most U.S. territories for no other reason than where they happen to live. This discrimination isn't just wrong, it's unconstitutional.”
On Monday, the Justice Department filed written arguments before the high court, arguing that Congress has the power to deny otherwise eligible U.S. citizens in the territories access to SSI benefits based solely on where they happen to live, according to Equally American.
In the Madero case, President Joe Biden issued a statement on June 7 in support of giving Americans SSI benefits while living in Puerto Rico.
Contradicting the Justice Department, President Biden issued a statement that the denial of SSI benefits to residents of Puerto Rico "violates the Constitution’s equal protection principle."
"As I have stated, I believe that Puerto Rico residents should be able to receive SSI benefits, just like their fellow Americans in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., I call on Congress to amend the Social Security Act to extend these benefits to residents of Puerto Rico. And as I reiterated in my first budget request, I also support eliminating Medicaid funding caps for Puerto Rico and moving toward parity for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to align with States. These steps, along with the American Rescue Plan, which included an enhanced Child Tax Credit for families and a permanent federal match expansion to the Earned Income Tax Credit program, will provide families in Puerto Rico an equal chance to get ahead. As I’ve said before, there can be no second-class citizens in the United States of America," according to Biden's statement.
While we don't expect Biden to personally know all the details of the SSI issue and other issues that result in Guamanians being left out, the people who work for him and who deal with Pacific Islander issues should have apprised the president that Guam is being discriminated the same way Puerto Rican-Americans are being unequally treated.
The president's statement could have gone a long way by including Guam.
President Biden, please champion Guam residents, too. We know you can do better by being inclusive.