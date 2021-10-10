In 2020, the Joint Information Center has reported more than 100 fatalities linked to SARS-CoV-2 and the respiratory illness it causes.
And yet, malignant neoplasms, or cancer, still outranked this newest disease. There were 199 cases of cancer, making it the second highest cause of death in 2020.
This month, the island focuses on breast cancer - one of the most prevalent types of cancers in Guam.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She encouraged all to adopt healthy lifestyles, including diet and exercise, to get annual check ups, and to check with their doctors if they notice lumps or any changes in their bodies.
Renata Bordallo, data collection specialist supervisor at the University of Guam Office of Research & Sponsored Programs, noted during the proclamation ceremony that incidence data provided by the Guam Cancer Registry to the Pacific Regional Central Cancer Registry for 2007 – 2018, shows breast cancer remains the top cancer diagnosed among women in Guam, with an average of 50 invasive cases diagnosed annually.
The PRCCR reports breast cancer is the No. 2 cancer diagnosed in U.S.-affiliated Pacific islands – second only to lung cancer and with a very small margin of difference in case counts.
“So we have a lot of breast cancer in our region,” she said, adding that unpublished data gathered since 1998 shows Guam Cancer Registry recorded almost 200 breast cancers diagnosed in women ages 44 and below – 88% of those were invasive.
Bordallo said just over one-third, about 35%, of cases were diagnosed at an early stage. The remaining two-thirds were diagnosed at late-stage — Stage 3 or higher where cancer has moved beyond the breast to other regional or distant sites.
There is hope.
Bordallo notes that the progress made in cancer treatment has helped. She adds that even with these advancements, people should remain cognizant of their health “because cancer treatment is no easy matter.”
With cancer treatment, about 90% of women with early-stage diagnosis, and even 87% of women diagnoses with late-stage breast cancer survived more than five years after their diagnosis.
The Guam Daily Post has spoken with several breast cancer survivors and they often said the source of their strength through their journey to recovery was faith and the love and support of their family. Jodi Meeks Flores and Anna Eustaquio are just a few of the women who've shared their story to help encourage residents to take preventative measures and to share hope that they too can get through it.
Flores was among the residents of Hågat who participated in a small ceremony aimed at raising cancer awareness in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prevention, early intervention
The island hasn’t had the opportunity, thanks to COVID-19, for the last two years, to gather at a Relay for Life event to share educational information as well as stories of victory over cancer. However, there is a system of treatment and support available to residents who are diagnosed. Additionally, there are steps we all can take to reduce risk.
The American Cancer Society notes that there is no sure way to prevent breast cancer. Some risk factors — such as being born female, getting older, race and personal or family history of the disease — can’t be changed.
“But there are things a person can do that can help lower the risk for breast cancer,” the ACS states. “Avoiding or limiting alcohol, getting regular physical activity, and getting to and staying at a healthy weight might help lower risk.”
Bordallo urges residents to talk to their doctors about getting regular exams, particularly, if you have a family history of breast cancer, or multiple risk factors.
“Prevention and early intention saves lives,” she said.
Bordallo thanked the many dedicated advocates, researchers, and health care providers who strive each day to defeat this terrible disease, including the American Cancer Society Guam Chapter, Guam Cancer Care, E.M Calvo Cancer Foundation and the Wings For Life Cancer Assistance Program by Ayuda Foundation.
We encourage everyone to talk to their doctors and work on, or continue to work on, living the healthiest lives possible. But also, we can all do something to support cancer survivors and programs that provide guidance and direct assistance to those afflicted with this disease.