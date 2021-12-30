One could argue that the giving of a lapel pin as a thank-you gesture is welcome because it is the thought that counts.
We are talking here about the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration's decision to purchase, using local public funds, 5,000 commemorative lapel pins, worth about $1.34 each or $6,706 in total. The lapel pins were initially meant to be issued to government of Guam workers and other public sector personnel who were or are still front-liners in the COVID-19 response.
A number of these pins have already been given out among GovGuam workers, with the rollout beginning a few days before Christmas Day, along with a holiday greeting card and a message that says:
"These commemorative pins recognize Government of Guam employees who were, and continue to be, part of the COVID-19 pandemic response since March 2020.
This special group of public servants includes front-liners, medical professionals, military service members and other government employees who are identified as having continued to work, either in person or teleworking when islandwide stay-at-home mandates were effective and certain government services were temporarily unavailable to the public.
On behalf of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration, Si Yu’os Ma’åse!"
The gesture has since generated mixed reactions.
People have questioned whether this is the right prioritization of local public funds and they have the right to voice their views.
Some of the island's residents have reacted by pointing out that GovGuam, once again, thought of its own workers first - while many others outside of the GovGuam employment sphere kept performing their customer-facing jobs despite the health risks during the pandemic and deserve an equally timely thank-you gesture.
If we all can remember, many GovGuam workers were fully paid for their jobs even when they stayed home and were "on call" at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and local government-imposed restrictions of public movement.
And yet there were numerous private sector workers who risked their lives and their families without expecting anything in return besides their take-home pay.
We are talking about the people who ring up cash registers, bag merchandise and stock store shelves, those who pump gasoline at service stations or change tires, church workers, security guards who direct us to temperature check stands and hand-sanitizing stations, food- and appliance-delivery workers, the people who work at water refill stations, laundry shops, private clinic employees and other front-facing customer service workers who can't opt out of working in the name of the pandemic, just to name a few.
Then there are the nonprofit workers. As an example, the Ministry to the Homeless soup kitchen continues to provide meals to dozens of Guam's homeless who would go hungry if the workers and volunteers took a break because of COVID-19.
A network of workers not employed by GovGuam also helps to ensure that homeless shelters stay open. They run shelters for women and children and victims of abuse - providing a safe haven. They ensure people who need a place to stay to recover from substance abuse don't fall through the nongovernment safety-net cracks.
When we asked the administration whether the pin-giving initiative would include front-liners beyond the GovGuam circle, it was only after that query that we heard a mention that private sector front-liners would be given lapel pins, too – at some point.
“Recipients were identified by their respective agencies as COVID-19 responders. These commemorative pins were funded by the Office of the Governor. As part of our plan, we continue to distribute pins into the new year, to include our private sector and nonprofits, who continue to be valued partners in our response,” said a spokeswoman for the governor's office.
These private sector employees and nonprofit workers would probably not sulk over not getting a lapel pin, for they have gone for too long without due recognition for their own government.
But as they say, it is the thought that counts. And the thought that they might not have been part of the grand plan to issue lapel pins as a thank-you when it was first hatched, just serves to reinforce the perception that GovGuam does not care about those in the private sector as much as it does for those on government payroll.
Private sector and nonprofit front-liners do deserve more than just a lapel pin.
We can all collectively do our part - not just to say thank you for what they do - but to share our kindness and generosity when we can. Sometimes, simple gestures will suffice. A generous tip for a service, a sincere greeting and thank you, or a small random gift or kindness will go a long way to brighten their day.
Let's start going above and beyond the lapel pins.