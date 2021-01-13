It's not quite clear what factor or host of reasons caused the delay, but the Guam Department of Education's plan to provide internet access to students to help them with remote learning is still in the process of accepting bids.
The deadline for internet service providers to submit bids is Jan. 29. After the bid submissions, GDOE will still need to review and select the winning bidder.
By the time the bid closes, there will be less than four months left of the school year.
And if the selection of the bidder gets disputed, there's a chance the school year will be over by the time internet services get the green light to reach the homes of potentially thousands of students in need.
GDOE handles this bid process for internet procurement service internally. This time, the government of Guam's General Services Agency, also know for its slow motion, is not to blame.
What we do know is this:
GDOE announced in October it hoped to be able to provide internet access to students for their remote learning by the end of last year.
The government of Guam submitted its initial plan for providing internet services to students – including public, charter and private schools – in August. The plan needed revisions, so the final approval from the U.S. Department of Education was issued by the end of October, according to the governor's office.
There is $8.9 million in federal government assistance for this endeavor to assist elementary to high school students who need help getting online. There's also $1.5 million that will be split between the University of Guam and Guam Community College, with UOG getting close to $1 million, also from Uncle Sam.
In general, the process of getting services and selecting vendors for GovGuam is often not the fastest.
There's a bidding process to follow and a process to ensure the federal government approves of how the multimillion-dollar assistance gets spent.
We are not faulting GDOE's procurement personnel and management, but if there are ways to get this assistance quicker to the students who need them, it should be explored and then executed.
Thousands of students could use the help, based on the demographics of public schools' enrollment.
But the students are running out of time to get the help they need.
The school year is more than halfway done.
Is there a way the wheels of procurement can turn quicker within the bounds of the rules and law?
Stephanie G. Flores, administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse, said the wait for USDOE approval was key: "Without USDOE's approval, nothing could be done locally – we waited several months for the final approval, but please note that in the interim, we met regularly to ensure that once the final approval was received, we were ready to move forward without undue delay."
Two months have passed since USDOE's final approval.
Is there something that could be done for future urgent procurement matters to move faster?
The newly elected or reelected senators may want to take a look if there's a way for the acquisition of services to proceed at a pace that meets the public's urgent needs.