Now that the country's more than $900 billion economic relief package has become law, the wait for the $600 direct financial aid for Guam residents to show up in the mail begins.
Statesiders are expected to receive their money – $600 per adult and $600 per dependent child under 17 – as soon as this week or next week.
Their process is much quicker because the U.S. Treasury Department can simply crank out the checks and put them in the mail.
On Guam, the process has been more lengthy.
Based on the first pandemic relief package, the government of Guam had to submit a plan that was acceptable to the U.S. Treasury, and then Guam waited for the federal money to show up in a GovGuam bank account. The local government also had to come up with a list of recipients based on filers of 2018 or 2019 tax returns. The process was even longer for people who didn't have income and didn't file tax returns.
With GovGuam's experience in the first pandemic relief package, we look to our local government to get the processing done more quickly, with the understanding that an additional layer of approval with the federal government could once again be required.
Giving adults $600 per person, plus another $600 for a dependent child, isn't much for workers who have been furloughed, unemployed, or seen shrunken paychecks for months – but it is something.
The signing of the second pandemic relief also buys our unemployed residents some time – there will be 11 more weeks of unemployment benefits worth up to $300 a week – instead of abruptly stopping this week, which was a possibility many dreaded when President Donald Trump threatened he wouldn't sign the pandemic relief legislation into law.
What the second batch of direct cash aid and the extended unemployment benefits allows is for Guamanians to be able to hang on for a little longer. They're Guam workers' second lifeline.
But this federal assistance still doesn't give displaced workers a lot of hope for what lies beyond March.
As the reality of our economy has shown, it's not likely the thousands of jobs that disappeared during the pandemic will be back in three months.
Getting interim relief from the federal government is sorely needed, and greatly appreciated, but the job of restoring local jobs rests in the hands of our local elected leaders.
We hope they have the foresight to know how – and to tell us the straightforward way.