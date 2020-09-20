The government’s quarantine program for arriving passengers is again under scrutiny – this time by the third branch of government for denying people their fundamental civil liberties.
The program has come under fire in previous months for procurement irregularities, such as paying for services without a contract in place.
More recently, however, residents who were quarantined after travel, including one mother who didn’t travel but had to quarantine with her two sons who are minors, are being released from quarantine because the government failed to provide them with information about their legal rights.
Guam law does have procedures allowing for individuals to be quarantined.
Title 10, Chapter 19 of Guam Code Annotated, titled Emergency Health Powers, provides for the quarantine and isolation of individuals to safeguard the community. However, those in quarantine are supposed to be told of their right to petition the court to be released.
In a ruling a little over a week ago, Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte acknowledged the importance of the quarantine as a tool to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. She also wrote: "The court is highly concerned that (Department of Public Health and Social Services) continues to quarantine individuals without having faithfully abided by Guam law.”
The rulings are a reminder that the government’s authority, even in a time of crisis, is not absolute. If anything, it underscores the need for the government – if its goal is to foster a community gathered to one purpose – to share information that also ensures citizens' rights are protected and empowers them to do their part in protecting their family and friends.
Attorney Rachel Taimanao-Ayuyu has now successfully argued in Superior Court that her clients weren’t informed of their right to petition the local court to be released from quarantine.
"This is a civil rights issue. We have the right to liberty. We have the right to be treated fairly and evenly by our government,” Taimanao-Ayuyu stated last week after the court granted her first client's request to complete the remainder of their 14-day quarantine at home.
“Every person who was detained by the government, whether it was for a short time or the full 14 days, was held in violation of their due process rights," Taimanao-Ayuyu stated.
Any reasonable person would agree that measures must be taken to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected thousands of Guamanians and, according to officials, hastened the death of more than 30 people on island.
However, the measures must be done in accordance with laws that also protect individuals’ fundamental civil liberties.
DPHSS and the administration have a responsibility to provide the people of Guam with the information they need to make sound decisions on their health. And there has to be a level of mutual trust between the people and the government officials whose jobs are to serve the public.
But when it’s clear the laws intended to protect citizens’ rights are broken, so is the trust placed in those officials. And when that happens, people are less likely to follow the guidelines put in place – no matter how reasonable.
The people of Guam are, for the most part, forgiving. And if officials would be more forthcoming with information, that would be a good start toward mending the people's trust.